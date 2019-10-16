Fried until tender and satisfyingly crispy, these cauliflower, mint and feta bites are perfectly snackable and easy to make. I dare you to try just one!

GOLDEN CAULIFLOWER BITES WITH MINT & FETA RECIPE

Serves 4 as a side



2 cups cauliflower florets, roughly chopped

A large handful fresh mint, roughly chopped

100g feta, crumbled

½ cup chickpea flour or cornflour

½ cup water

1 tsp sea salt

Coconut or olive oil for frying

1. Combine the cauliflower, mint and feta in a bowl.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the chickpea flour, water and sea salt until smooth. Pour the chickpea batter into the cauliflower, and mix until well combined.

3. Heat 3-4 cm of coconut oil or olive oil in a deep saucepan. Drop tablespoons of the mixture into the oil, and cook in batches until golden. About 5 minutes.

4. Using a slotted spoon, remove the golden bites and place onto a paper towel to drain any excess oil.

5. Serve warm with herby aioli for dipping.

