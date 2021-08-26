Decadent is the only word to describe this slice. I tend to cut pieces a little on the big side, which saves going back for an inevitable second slice. Or you could make them mini-sized for a sweet after-dinner treat.

GOOEY CARAMEL MACADAMIA SLICE RECIPE

Makes 16-20 pieces

Base

200g butter, softened

½ cup brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

2 ¼ cups flour

2 Tbsp cocoa

Filling

50g butter

1 tin condensed milk

½ cup golden syrup

½ cup dark chocolate, roughly chopped

½ cup macadamia nuts

1. Preheat oven to 180C. Lightly grease the base of a 20 x 30cm tin.

2. For the base beat the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and creamy. Stir through the flour and cocoa, mixing to form the dough. Use three quarters of the dough and press it down evenly into the base of the tin. Place it into the fridge along with the remaining dough.

3. For the filling, into a pot place the butter, condensed milk and golden syrup, slowly heating until just coming to a simmer. Cook for 2 or 3 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the chocolate and stir through until it is completely smooth. Remove and allow to sit until it reaches room temperature, then pour over the base. Either grate or crumble the remaining dough over the filling and dot around the nuts. Place into the oven for 35 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Remove and cool in the tin before cutting into pieces.

Share this:

Print this page