Indulge In A Gooey Chocolate Cake This Week
This is a sticky, sweet number perfect for overloading on chocolate during the Easter break
If not serving immediately, leave in the tin and warm slightly before tipping it out. Add a few small chocolate eggs for extra decadence. Any jam will suffice.
CHOCOLATE CAKE RECIPE
Serves 8
100g dark chocolate
½ cup jam (I used strawberry)
½ cup creme fraiche or full-fat milk
Cake
80g butter
½ cup caster sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla
125g plain flour
1 ½ tsp baking powder
½ cup chocolate chunks
¼ cup cocoa dissolved in ¼ cup boiling water
¼ cup milk
2 Tbsp jam
½ cup blueberries (frozen is fine)
1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Generously grease a 22cm tin (not springform).
2. Place the chocolate, jam and creme fraiche or milk in a small pot, warming through slowly until smooth. Pour into the base of the cake tin and spread evenly.
3. For the cake, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs and vanilla, beating through. Fold through the flour, baking powder, chocolate, cocoa, milk, and jam until combined. Pour into the tin and dot over the blueberries. Bake for 35 minutes until set in the middle. Leave for 10 minutes before tipping on to a serving plate.
4. Decorate with extra fruit and serve with creme fraiche or lightly whipped cream.
