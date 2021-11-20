Grandma's White Chocolate-Dipped Shortbread

Some of the best recipes are the ones you can make on a whim and guarantee the ingredients will be in the pantry. For an impromptu baking session, what’s not to love about buttery, creamy shortbread. Dip some in chocolate to make it a little special.

GRANDMA'S SHORTBREAD RECIPE

Makes 20

225g butter, softened

1 cup icing sugar

1 ½ cup plain flour

1 cup cornflour

1 Tbsp lemon zest

100g white chocolate

1. Preheat an oven to 150C. Lightly grease an oven tray.

2. Beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Sift in the plain flour and cornflour with the lemon zest, stirring until the dough is formed. Place in a piece of baking paper, wrap and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

3. Roll out dough until 5mm in thickness and cut with a cookie cutter or knife into one shape or several. Cook for 25 minutes until just cooked. Cool on a wire rack.

4. Melt the chocolate over a pot of simmering water without it touching the water until smooth. Cool for a few minutes then dip some or all of the shortbread. Cool on a rack.

