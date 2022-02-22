Grapefruit Tom Collins Cocktail
We’ve swapped out the lemon for pink grapefruit and added some sprigs of thyme in this ridiculously refreshing drink
Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022
GRAPEFRUIT TOM COLLINS RECIPE
Serves 1
45ml gin
45ml ruby red grapefruit juice
Juice of half a lemon
15ml simple syrup*
Soda water
Fresh thyme
Fresh grapefruit, to garnish
1. Add gin, grapefruit juice, lemon and sugar syrup to a highball glass. Stir.
2. Fill glass with ice and top with soda water.
3. Garnish with thyme and grapefruit.
This recipe was originally published in volume six of Viva Magazine.Share this:
More Food & Drink
View More