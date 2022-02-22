Grapefruit Tom Collins Cocktail

We’ve swapped out the lemon for pink grapefruit and added some sprigs of thyme in this ridiculously refreshing drink

Photo / Babiche Martens
Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022

GRAPEFRUIT TOM COLLINS RECIPE
Serves 1

45ml gin
45ml ruby red grapefruit juice
Juice of half a lemon
15ml simple syrup*
Soda water
Fresh thyme
Fresh grapefruit, to garnish

1. Add gin, grapefruit juice, lemon and sugar syrup to a highball glass. Stir.

2. Fill glass with ice and top with soda water.

3. Garnish with thyme and grapefruit.

This recipe was originally published in volume six of Viva Magazine.

