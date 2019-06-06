Grappa Poached Pears With Prosciutto & Blue Cheese
For a sophisticated bite, try this perfectly sweet, salty and creamy starter
If like me, a bottle of grappa lurks in your cupboard, dust it off and poach some seasonal fruit. Pears matched with soft blue cheese and prosciutto makes a delightfully refreshing starter. See if your guests can detect the flavour.
GRAPPA POACHED PEARS WITH PROSCIUTTO & BLUE CHEESE RECIPE
Serves 6
Ingredients
1 ½ cups grappa
¼ cup sugar
2 Tbsp lemon juice
5 whole cloves
4 pears, peeled, cored and halved
8 slices prosciutto, halved lengthways
150g soft blue cheese
Shredded mint to garnish
1. In a large pan, warm the grappa, sugar, lemon juice and cloves. Bring to a simmer and add the pear halves. Cover with a piece of wet baking paper if they are sticking out of the liquid. Continue cooking for 10 minutes, turning for even cooking until soft when poked with a small knife. Allow to cool in the liquid.
2. When ready to serve, place the pears on a plate. Top with prosciutto and blue cheese. Drizzle a little juice from the cooking. Garnish with a sprinkle of mint.Share this: