If like me, a bottle of grappa lurks in your cupboard, dust it off and poach some seasonal fruit. Pears matched with soft blue cheese and prosciutto makes a delightfully refreshing starter. See if your guests can detect the flavour.

GRAPPA POACHED PEARS WITH PROSCIUTTO & BLUE CHEESE RECIPE

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 ½ cups grappa

¼ cup sugar

2 Tbsp lemon juice

5 whole cloves

4 pears, peeled, cored and halved

8 slices prosciutto, halved lengthways

150g soft blue cheese

Shredded mint to garnish

1. In a large pan, warm the grappa, sugar, lemon juice and cloves. Bring to a simmer and add the pear halves. Cover with a piece of wet baking paper if they are sticking out of the liquid. Continue cooking for 10 minutes, turning for even cooking until soft when poked with a small knife. Allow to cool in the liquid.

2. When ready to serve, place the pears on a plate. Top with prosciutto and blue cheese. Drizzle a little juice from the cooking. Garnish with a sprinkle of mint.

Share this:

Print this page