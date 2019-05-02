This fruit tart is a hit at any time of the year, but right now apples or pears are the perfect seasonal pick. Or, you can always make it with frozen berries.

Green Apple Tart

Serves 8

Ingredients

Pastry

1 ½ cup flour

½ cup icing sugar

80g butter

1 egg

Filling

80g butter, softened

½ cup caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

¼ tsp almond essence

2 eggs

125g ground almonds

2 Tbsp flour

Topping

2 green apples, peeled, core removed

1 Tbsp demerara sugar

1 tsp mixed spice

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Whipped cream to serve

1. Preheat oven to 180C. Lightly grease a 23cm tin.

2. For the pastry blitz together the flour, sugar and butter until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and blitz to form the dough. Roll on a lightly floured bench to fit the tin. Refrigerate for 15 minutes. Bake blind lined with paper

and rice for 15 minutes. Remove and

cool slightly.

3. For the filling, whisk the butter, sugar, vanilla and almond essence until light and creamy. Whisk in the eggs, then stir through the almonds and flour. Spread evenly into the base of the tart case.

4. Slice the apples thinly and arrange in a circular shape on top of the filling. Combine the sugar and spice and sprinkle over the top. Drizzle over the lemon juice. Bake for 45 minutes until golden and set. Cool and serve with lightly whipped cream.

