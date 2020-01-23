Serve these falafels alongside yoghurt and pita bread, or save the yoghurt to keep it vegan. Photo / Babiche Martens

Green Falafels With Tahini & Lemon Yoghurt

Lunch envy is guaranteed with these glorious green falafels

By Angela Casley
Friday Jan. 24, 2020

Having a dish made ahead of time that can stretch to two or three work lunches takes the pressure off when you are rushing out the door to work. Change it up each day, add a small Greek salad to the falafels one day, and stuff them into a pita the next. Delicious.

GREEN FALAFELS RECIPE
Makes 12

2 tsp cumin seeds
2 tsp coriander seeds
½ tsp paprika
2 cloves garlic, chopped
400g tin chickpeas, drained
½ cup roughly chopped coriander
1 spring onion, roughly chopped
Pinch chilli flakes
¼ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper
Oil for cooking
½ cup yoghurt mixed with 2 tsp tahini and 1 Tbsp lemon juice
Hummus, natural yogurt, pita, to serve

1. In a small frying pan toast the cumin and coriander seeds until fragrant. Grind together in a mortar and pestle with the paprika and garlic until fine.

2. Into a food processor, place the chickpeas, spice mix, spring onion, coriander, chilli flakes, salt and pepper. Blitz until everything is sticking together.

3. Shape into walnut-sized falafels and refrigerate until ready to cook. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a frying pan. Cook the falafel on a medium heat until crispy on each side.

4. Allow to cool completely before placing into your lunch box. Take a little yoghurt, hummus and pita to complete.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Green Tomato Tabbouleh

Swap traditional tabbouleh for this tasty tonal one

Vegetarian Chickpea & Pumpkin Burgers

Plate up these burgers next time you're serving a meat-free meal - herbivores and carnivores alike will adore the delicious fla...

Fattoush with Fried Halloumi Recipe

Yael Shochat from Ima Cuisine shares a recipe from her new book

Chickpea Bake Recipe

This is perfect scooped on to warm pitas, says Angela Casley

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Green Falafels With Tahini & Lemon Yoghurt

Raw Brownies With Salted Caramel Nut Butter

Old-Fashioned Tomato & Onion 'Pie'

Green Tomato Tabbouleh

Roast Tomato Tartlets With Green Olives & Anchovies

Summer Tomato Salad With Courgette, Mozzarella & Basil

Make The Most Of Berry Season With These Sweet Recipes

Sparkling Kefir Infused With Mandarin, Mint & Turmeric

Celebrate Summer With These Fresh & Tasty Salad Recipes

Hearty Breakfast Recipes That May Just Help Your Hangover
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter