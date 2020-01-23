Green Falafels With Tahini & Lemon Yoghurt

Having a dish made ahead of time that can stretch to two or three work lunches takes the pressure off when you are rushing out the door to work. Change it up each day, add a small Greek salad to the falafels one day, and stuff them into a pita the next. Delicious.

GREEN FALAFELS RECIPE

Makes 12

2 tsp cumin seeds

2 tsp coriander seeds

½ tsp paprika

2 cloves garlic, chopped

400g tin chickpeas, drained

½ cup roughly chopped coriander

1 spring onion, roughly chopped

Pinch chilli flakes

¼ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper

Oil for cooking

½ cup yoghurt mixed with 2 tsp tahini and 1 Tbsp lemon juice

Hummus, natural yogurt, pita, to serve

1. In a small frying pan toast the cumin and coriander seeds until fragrant. Grind together in a mortar and pestle with the paprika and garlic until fine.

2. Into a food processor, place the chickpeas, spice mix, spring onion, coriander, chilli flakes, salt and pepper. Blitz until everything is sticking together.

3. Shape into walnut-sized falafels and refrigerate until ready to cook. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a frying pan. Cook the falafel on a medium heat until crispy on each side.

4. Allow to cool completely before placing into your lunch box. Take a little yoghurt, hummus and pita to complete.

