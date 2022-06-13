We Call This Soothing Soup Recipe Green Goodness
If you have excess vegetables in the fridge, this is a great way to use any leftovers
Who doesn’t like a good vegetable soup filled with endless flavoursome greens? Serve this soup hot with buttery toast. It is always good to freeze a little for later use.
GREEN GOODNESS RECIPE
Makes 2 litres
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, crushed
1 Tbsp chermoula spice
2 litres chicken stock
1 small kumara, chopped
1 bunch silverbeet, roughly chopped
100g spinach
1 cup coriander leaves
1 head broccoli, roughly chopped
Salt and pepper, to taste
To garnish: Olive oil, yoghurt and mint leaves
1. Warm the oil in a large pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 2-3 minutes. Stir through the chermoula for 1 minute.
2. Add the stock and the vegetables, bringing to a simmer for 25 minutes or until all the vegetables are soft. Blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.Share this:
