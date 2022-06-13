We Call This Soothing Soup Recipe Green Goodness

Who doesn’t like a good vegetable soup filled with endless flavoursome greens? Serve this soup hot with buttery toast. It is always good to freeze a little for later use.

GREEN GOODNESS RECIPE

Makes 2 litres

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp chermoula spice

2 litres chicken stock

1 small kumara, chopped

1 bunch silverbeet, roughly chopped

100g spinach

1 cup coriander leaves

1 head broccoli, roughly chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

To garnish: Olive oil, yoghurt and mint leaves

1. Warm the oil in a large pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 2-3 minutes. Stir through the chermoula for 1 minute.

2. Add the stock and the vegetables, bringing to a simmer for 25 minutes or until all the vegetables are soft. Blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

Share this:

Print this page