These vibrant green matcha smoothies pack a punch of freshness for a healthy start to any day. A little matcha goes a long way. Now avocados are a little more affordable, add a half to the mix, and save the rest for breakfast.

GREEN MATCHA SMOOTHIE RECIPE

Makes 2

Ingredients

2 small bananas

2 handfuls spinach

½ avocado

¼ telegraph cucumber, chopped

2 tsp matcha powder

2 cups almond milk

1 large handful ice

1 Tbsp runny honey or to your taste

1. Into a blender place the bananas, spinach, avocado, cucumber, matcha, milk, ice and honey, blitzing until smooth.

2. Serve garnished with cucumber slices.

