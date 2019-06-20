Getting in your 5+ a day is easy with this green smoothie. Photo / Babiche Martens

Green Matcha Smoothie

Kickstart your day with hit of green goodness from this dairy-free smoothie

By Angela Casley
Friday June 21, 2019

These vibrant green matcha smoothies pack a punch of freshness for a healthy start to any day. A little matcha goes a long way. Now avocados are a little more affordable, add a half to the mix, and save the rest for breakfast.

GREEN MATCHA SMOOTHIE RECIPE
Makes 2

Ingredients
2 small bananas
2 handfuls spinach
½ avocado
¼ telegraph cucumber, chopped
2 tsp matcha powder
2 cups almond milk
1 large handful ice
1 Tbsp runny honey or to your taste

1. Into a blender place the bananas, spinach, avocado, cucumber, matcha, milk, ice and honey, blitzing until smooth.

2. Serve garnished with cucumber slices.

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Dairy-Free Mango, Lime & Mint Thickshake

This tropical thickshake is the perfect way to brighten up your day with a creamy, not-so-naughty treat

Green Smoothie Bowl Recipe

Try this delicious and healthy chilled smoothie bowl

Eleanor Ozich's Beetroot, Blackcurrant and Lemon Smoothie

This luscious beetroot smoothie will brighten your day, whether it's for a quick breakfast or an afternoon pick-me-up

Peanut Butter Smoothie Recipe

This is a decadent smoothie that kids especially will love

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Quick & Easy Warming Vegetable Ramen

Karaage Chicken (Japanese Fried Chicken)

Green Matcha Smoothie

Chocolate-Dipped Raw Peanut Butter Cookies

Lamb & Feta Meatballs With Smoky Eggplant Hummus

Cauliflower 'Mac' & Cheese With Crispy Prosciutto

Gluten-Free Mandarin, Almond & Date Cake

Turmeric Vanilla Chai Tea Spice Mix

Chocolate Whiskey Cake With Boozy Ganache

Grappa Poached Pears With Prosciutto & Blue Cheese
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter