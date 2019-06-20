Green Matcha Smoothie
Kickstart your day with hit of green goodness from this dairy-free smoothie
Friday June 21, 2019
These vibrant green matcha smoothies pack a punch of freshness for a healthy start to any day. A little matcha goes a long way. Now avocados are a little more affordable, add a half to the mix, and save the rest for breakfast.
GREEN MATCHA SMOOTHIE RECIPE
Makes 2
Ingredients
2 small bananas
2 handfuls spinach
½ avocado
¼ telegraph cucumber, chopped
2 tsp matcha powder
2 cups almond milk
1 large handful ice
1 Tbsp runny honey or to your taste
1. Into a blender place the bananas, spinach, avocado, cucumber, matcha, milk, ice and honey, blitzing until smooth.
2. Serve garnished with cucumber slices.Share this: