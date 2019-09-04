Green Spring Shakshuka With Avocado & Fresh Sprouts

In my opinion, this spring-style shakshuka wins the ultimate brunch award, and I love that it can be served warm straight from the pan. This vibrant variation of the traditional Middle-Eastern dish, features softly cooked eggs poached in a silky green sauce, topped with dollops of thick, unsweetened yoghurt and plenty of fresh herbs. All you need to accompany this dish is some rustic sourdough bread, perfect for mopping up all its luscious sauce.

GREEN SPRING SHAKSHUKA RECIPE

Serves 2

Ingredients

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 brown onion, finely sliced

1 tsp ground fennel

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp smoked paprika

A bunch silverbeet, kale or spinach

2 cups good-quality vegetable stock

4 free range eggs

To serve:

1 avocado, finely sliced

3 Tbsp unsweetened Greek yoghurt

Pinch of chilli flakes

Extra virgin olive oil

Fresh sprouts

1. Warm the olive oil in a pan over medium heat and cook the onion until lightly browned. Add the fennel, cumin and paprika, and cook, whilst stirring until fragrant.

2. Add the greens and stock, and cook until tender, about 10 minutes,

3. Carefully transfer the cooked greens and their sauce to a blender, and blend until smooth. Season to taste.

4. Pour the sauce back into the pan, make four little dips in the sauce, and then gently crack the eggs into each dip. Simmer gently for 8-10 minutes, or until the egg whites are set, and the yolks are still soft.

5. Remove from the heat and leave for a couple of minutes to settle. Serve warm with the avocado, a dollop or two yoghurt, a sprinkle of chilli flakes, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and some fresh sprouts.

Share this:

Print this page