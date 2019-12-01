Serve these veges with crispy sage leaves and warm butter. Photo / Babiche Martens

Green Summer Vegetables With Roasted Green Tomatoes

As far as side dishes go, this one's a winner. It's easy, delicious and requires just a few simple, honest ingredients

By Angela Casley
Monday Dec. 2, 2019

Fresh, crisp and green, these tasty summer vegetables will go a long way. Be careful not to overcook them. Perfect with the stuffed pork loin but you’ll be using this recipe all summer long.

GREEN SUMMER VEGETABLES WITH ROASTED GREEN TOMATOES RECIPE
Serves 6-8

200g green tomatoes
2 bunches asparagus, trimmed
200g beans, cut into 4cm pieces
50g butter
1 bunch sage leaves
Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Cut the tomatoes in wedges, drizzle with oil and season with salt and pepper. Place into a baking dish and roast for 20 minutes until softened.

2. Cook the asparagus and beans in salted boiling water. Drain and place on to a serving platter with the tomatoes.

3. In a frying pan melt the butter until frothing. Add the sage leaves and stalks cooking for 30 or 40 seconds until wilted and starting to become crispy. Remove the leaves, add the zest and lemon juice, stirring to combine.

4. Add the sage leaves to the greens and drizzle with the warm butter.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Vegetable Stem Stir-Fry With Walnuts & Herb Dressing

Think twice before throwing out those vegetable stems - they work a treat in this healthy stir-fry

Boozy Broccolini With Ginger, Chilli & Nuts

Trust us, the combination of booze and broccolini is definitely worth a try

Coriander & Tamari Pesto With Chargrilled Greens

All it takes is two simple steps to create this delicious coriander and tamari pesto

Halloumi and Asparagus Salad Recipe

Welcome in asparagus season with this incredibly simple warm salad nicely suited for the barbecue season

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Green Summer Vegetables With Roasted Green Tomatoes

Strawberry Tiramisu

Prawn & Smoked Mussel Cocktail With Chipotle Aioli

Lemon Ricotta Cannoli With Pistachio & Pine Nuts

Roast Pork Loin With Prune, Orange & Sage Stuffing

One-Pan Roast Chicken With Oregano, Shallots & Crème Fraiche

Raspberry, Apple & Butterscotch Pavlova

Light & Lovely Chicken Recipes For Longer Evenings

Herb Crumbed Lamb Cutlets With Bean & Halloumi Salad

Vegetarian Chickpea & Pumpkin Burgers
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter