Fresh, crisp and green, these tasty summer vegetables will go a long way. Be careful not to overcook them. Perfect with the stuffed pork loin but you’ll be using this recipe all summer long.

GREEN SUMMER VEGETABLES WITH ROASTED GREEN TOMATOES RECIPE

Serves 6-8

200g green tomatoes

2 bunches asparagus, trimmed

200g beans, cut into 4cm pieces

50g butter

1 bunch sage leaves

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Cut the tomatoes in wedges, drizzle with oil and season with salt and pepper. Place into a baking dish and roast for 20 minutes until softened.

2. Cook the asparagus and beans in salted boiling water. Drain and place on to a serving platter with the tomatoes.

3. In a frying pan melt the butter until frothing. Add the sage leaves and stalks cooking for 30 or 40 seconds until wilted and starting to become crispy. Remove the leaves, add the zest and lemon juice, stirring to combine.

4. Add the sage leaves to the greens and drizzle with the warm butter.