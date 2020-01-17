I'm changing up traditional colourful tabbouleh for an all-green look that is packed with freshness and summer flavours. I've used green tomatoes that were planted a little late, before they had time to turn red.

GREEN TOMATO TABBOULEH RECIPE

Serves 4-6

½ cup bulgur wheat

½ cup boiling water

2 cups finely chopped parsley

2 spring onions, chopped finely

1 cup diced green tomatoes

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup cider vinegar

2 Tbsp caster sugar

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Lemon wedges, to serve

1. Place the bulgur wheat into a medium-sized bowl. Pour over the boiling water, cover and let it sit for 20 minutes until softened.

2. Add the parsley, spring onion and diced tomatoes, stirring through.

3. In a small jug combine the oil, vinegar and sugar. Season with salt and pepper. Pour over the salad and combine well. Allow the salad to sit for at least 20 minutes for the flavours to develop.

4. Serve with a squeeze of lemon.

