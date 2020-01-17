Use green tomatoes for this fresh and zesty summer salad. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Green Tomato Tabbouleh

Swap traditional tabbouleh for this tasty tonal one

By Angela Casley
Saturday Jan. 18, 2020

I'm changing up traditional colourful tabbouleh for an all-green look that is packed with freshness and summer flavours. I've used green tomatoes that were planted a little late, before they had time to turn red.

GREEN TOMATO TABBOULEH RECIPE
Serves 4-6

½ cup bulgur wheat
½ cup boiling water
2 cups finely chopped parsley
2 spring onions, chopped finely
1 cup diced green tomatoes
¼ cup olive oil
½ cup cider vinegar
2 Tbsp caster sugar
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Lemon wedges, to serve

1. Place the bulgur wheat into a medium-sized bowl. Pour over the boiling water, cover and let it sit for 20 minutes until softened.

2. Add the parsley, spring onion and diced tomatoes, stirring through.

3. In a small jug combine the oil, vinegar and sugar. Season with salt and pepper. Pour over the salad and combine well. Allow the salad to sit for at least 20 minutes for the flavours to develop.

4. Serve with a squeeze of lemon.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Roast Tomato Tartlets With Green Olives & Anchovies

These little tartets are easily enjoyed as individuals, or you can create one large tart if you please

Green Summer Vegetables With Roasted Green Tomatoes

As far as side dishes go, this one's a winner. It's easy, delicious and requires just a few simple, honest ingredients

Green Tomato Chutney

This chutney goes down a treat with just about anything

Warm Tomato, Courgette & Bacon Salad

All it takes is 10 minutes to throw this simply delicious salad together

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Old-Fashioned Tomato & Onion 'Pie'

Green Tomato Tabbouleh

Roast Tomato Tartlets With Green Olives & Anchovies

Summer Tomato Salad With Courgette, Mozzarella & Basil

Make The Most Of Berry Season With These Sweet Recipes

Sparkling Kefir Infused With Mandarin, Mint & Turmeric

Celebrate Summer With These Fresh & Tasty Salad Recipes

Hearty Breakfast Recipes That May Just Help Your Hangover

Seriously Good Seafood Recipes To Try This Summer

Vegan-Friendly Strawberry & Lime Icecream Cake
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter