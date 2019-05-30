Simple yet delicious, this chicken recipe packs a real flavour punch

By Angela Casley

Serve this chicken with a fresh salad or seasonal vegetables. Photo / Babiche Martens

Spice up chicken with this simple lime and jalapeno salsa. With a jar of jalapenos on hand, it is made in minutes. Serve with a green salad or steamed vegetables and it’s a perfect mid-week dinner. When you are cooking the chicken, it will be ready to flip when it starts to come away from the pan. Flip it too early and it will stick.

GRILLED CHICKEN WITH JALAPENO & LIME SALSA VERDE RECIPE

Serves 4

Ingredients

¼ cup olive oil

1 garlic clove, chopped

¼ cup chopped jalapenos

1 cup finely chopped coriander

½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp brown sugar

Zest and juice of 1 lime

½ tsp salt

4 x chicken breast

2 limes, halved

1. For the salsa, in a small bowl combine the oil, garlic, jalapenos, coriander, cumin, sugar, lime zest, juice and salt.

2. Slice the chicken breasts horizontally into two pieces. Using half the salsa as a marinade, spoon over the chicken, tossing to combine. Leave to sit for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

3. Heat a grill pan to a medium heat. Pat the chicken dry, then cook it through, turning once. Serve with the remaining salsa spooned over the top.

