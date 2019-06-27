Get the Yorkshire pudding mixture made in the morning and leave refrigerated until ready to use. Don’t forget the key to success for a light crispy pudding is heating the oil to smoking point in the oven before adding the batter. The tradition of Yorkshire pudding was to serve it as a starter, so the meat course would go further.

HARRY'S ROAST BEEF & YORKSHIRE PUDDING RECIPE

Serves 4-6

Yorkshire Puds

1 cup flour

½ tsp salt

½ cup milk

¼ cup water

Oil for cooking

Beef

1 Tbsp butter

3 rib-eye chops

3 cloves garlic, crushed

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 cup red wine

2 Tbsp flour

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 cup beef stock

Crispy roast potatoes, carrots, peas and feta, are ideal to serve alongside

1. For the Yorkshire pudding, in a bowl whisk together the flour, salt, milk and water until smooth. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

2. Preheat an oven to 180C.

3. Heat the butter in a frying pan and sear all sides of the cutlets. Smother with garlic, salt and pepper. Place into a roasting dish, pour over half the wine and place into the oven for 20 minutes or until done to your liking. This will depend on the thickness.

4. Halfway through the beef cooking, start the puddings. Pour ¼ cm flavourless oil into the base of 10 muffin tins and place into the oven for 10 minutes until heated. Remove and pour in the pudding mixture. Place them back into the oven for 20 minutes until risen and golden.

5. While they cook, make your gravy. Set the beef aside and using the juices in the pan add the flour and cook over the element for 1 minute. Add the mustard and remaining wine and stock. Whisk until you have a smooth gravy. Season.

6. Serve the beef sliced with Yorkshire pudding and gravy; crispy potatoes and vegetables on the side.

