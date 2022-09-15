Photo / Babiche Martens

A Herby Green Sauce Transforms This Hasselback Beetroot Recipe

Try crumbling over feta during the last 5 minutes of cooking

By Angela Casley
Friday Sept. 16, 2022

A sneaky trick for slicing the beetroot is putting it between two wooden spoons, so as not to cut right through to the bottom. Serve these as a side dish or on their own with a salad.

HASSELBACK BEETROOT WITH GREEN SAUCE RECIPE
Serves 6

6 medium-sized beetroot
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

Green Sauce
½ cup each basil and parsley
2 cloves garlic
1 Tbsp rosemary leaves
1 Tbsp lemon zest
¼ cup olive oil
1 spring onion, chopped
1 Tbsp capers
Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Place the beetroot into a large pot of salted water and boil for 10-15 minutes or until a skewer will just insert easily. Remove and peel. Place between 2 wooden spoons and cut slits 3mm apart through until you hit the wood.

3. Place the beetroot into a baking dish, leaving enough room for them to open up. Drizzle over the oil. Cover with tinfoil and bake for 15 minutes. Remove the foil, sprinkle over the vinegar and continue cooking for around 30-40 minutes until the beetroot are soft when poked with a skewer.

4. While they cook, make the green sauce. Place the basil, parsley, garlic, rosemary, zest, oil, spring onion and capers in a food processor, blitzing until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

5. Serve the beetroot drizzled generously with the sauce.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Simple Ingredients Shine In This Wild Mushroom & Courgette Salad

Garlic, chilli and coriander help bring this elegant mushroom salad to life

Janneke Philippi's Roasted Fig Salad With Honey, Thyme Bacon & Roquefort Dressing

While the figs sizzle in the oven, fry some crispy bacon and make a warm cheese dressing

Hearty Roast Vegetables With Burnt Butter Dressing

Savour this smoky, buttery dressing atop butternut, parsnips and baby carrots

Root Vegetable Gratin With Beetroot Hummus

Put those forgotten root vegetables to good use in this clever gratin recipe

More Food & Drink

A Herby Green Sauce Transforms This Hasselback Beetroot Recipe

Origine Is The Kind Of Fine French Restaurant We Haven't Had Before

In This Tart, Beetroot Is Transformed Into An Irresistible Anytime Meal

30 Of Our Most Decadent Dessert Recipes

Pineapple Meets Coconut In This Easy-To-Make Cake That Leans Into The Tropics

How To Make Mackerel Fish Cakes

Is Ooh-Fa The Perfect Neighbourhood Pizza Joint?

A Fully Loaded Salad Featuring Salmon, Beetroot & Butter Beans

Hummus Lovers, We're Here For You With This Simple Side Dish
View More

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter