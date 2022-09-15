A Herby Green Sauce Transforms This Hasselback Beetroot Recipe

A sneaky trick for slicing the beetroot is putting it between two wooden spoons, so as not to cut right through to the bottom. Serve these as a side dish or on their own with a salad.

HASSELBACK BEETROOT WITH GREEN SAUCE RECIPE

Serves 6

6 medium-sized beetroot

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

Green Sauce

½ cup each basil and parsley

2 cloves garlic

1 Tbsp rosemary leaves

1 Tbsp lemon zest

¼ cup olive oil

1 spring onion, chopped

1 Tbsp capers

Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Place the beetroot into a large pot of salted water and boil for 10-15 minutes or until a skewer will just insert easily. Remove and peel. Place between 2 wooden spoons and cut slits 3mm apart through until you hit the wood.

3. Place the beetroot into a baking dish, leaving enough room for them to open up. Drizzle over the oil. Cover with tinfoil and bake for 15 minutes. Remove the foil, sprinkle over the vinegar and continue cooking for around 30-40 minutes until the beetroot are soft when poked with a skewer.

4. While they cook, make the green sauce. Place the basil, parsley, garlic, rosemary, zest, oil, spring onion and capers in a food processor, blitzing until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

5. Serve the beetroot drizzled generously with the sauce.

