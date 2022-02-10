Serve this lush dessert on a romantic dinner for two. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hazelnut Tiramisu

This recipe makes a generous two servings, which is essential as it is so delicious

By Angela Casley
Friday Feb. 11, 2022

Make the day before for even better results, allowing the flavour to develop into creamy goodness.

HAZELNUT TIRAMISU RECIPE
Serves 2

2 eggs, separated
2 Tbsp brown sugar
250g mascarpone
½ cup ground hazelnuts plus 1 Tbsp, to garnish
8 sponge fingers
½ cup strong coffee
2-3 Tbsp Kahlua (or more)
¼ cup grated chocolate

1. Beat the egg yolks and sugar until light and creamy. Fold through the mascarpone and hazelnuts. Whisk the egg whites and fold through the mixture.

2. Dip half the sponge fingers into the coffee and place in your serving glasses or dish. Add a layer of mascarpone, then repeat. Pour over the Kahlua. Top with mascarpone mixture. Sprinkle over the extra hazelnuts. Refrigerate until ready to enjoy.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

This Decadent Cherry & Chocolate Tart Is The Perfect End To A Meal

Use the abundance of summer fruits for a spin on this original recipe

Individual Praline, Blueberry & Mascarpone Trifles

Crispy-sugary almond shards, marsala-cooked blueberries, fresh apricots and sponge cake, indulgently assembled

Orange, Ricotta & Fennel Cake

We love serving this handsome, syrupy cake with a few spoonfuls of yoghurt

Toffee-Topped Rice Pudding

This comforting tropical pud will transport you to warmer shores

SEASONAL RECIPES

More Food & Drink

Spice Up Your Entree With These Red Chimichurri Prawns

Treat Your Amore To A Decadent Hazelnut Tiramisu

Hotel Ponsonby Is Just As You Like It

Try This Hoisin Duck Breast Salad For A Date-Night Dinner

Easy Dessert Recipes For Those Summer Sugar Cravings

Jesse Mulligan On The Hot New Heat Of Vine Dining

A Matcha Margarita Jug, Because It's Time For A Tea-Cocktail Crossover

The New Life & Long Reign Of Sidart
View More

LOCKDOWN RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter