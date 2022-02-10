Make the day before for even better results, allowing the flavour to develop into creamy goodness.

HAZELNUT TIRAMISU RECIPE

Serves 2

2 eggs, separated

2 Tbsp brown sugar

250g mascarpone

½ cup ground hazelnuts plus 1 Tbsp, to garnish

8 sponge fingers

½ cup strong coffee

2-3 Tbsp Kahlua (or more)

¼ cup grated chocolate

1. Beat the egg yolks and sugar until light and creamy. Fold through the mascarpone and hazelnuts. Whisk the egg whites and fold through the mixture.

2. Dip half the sponge fingers into the coffee and place in your serving glasses or dish. Add a layer of mascarpone, then repeat. Pour over the Kahlua. Top with mascarpone mixture. Sprinkle over the extra hazelnuts. Refrigerate until ready to enjoy.

