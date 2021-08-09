Easy Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Morning

Asparagus & Salmon Bake

Asparagus, salmon and a hint of dill make for a winning trio in this no-fuss bake. Enjoy hot or cold with your favourite chutney.

Buckwheat Porridge With Banana, Cinnamon & Strawberries

Make this winter-warmer decadent with a few squares of dark chocolate, or drizzle over passionfruit pulp for added sweetness.

Clementine Chia Jam

Jam lovers, this chia and clementine version is for you. Enjoy it spread on toast, or on just about anything.

Breakfast Bagel

Indulge in a substantial bagel filled with halloumi, black pudding, bacon and egg. Add rocket and mayonnaise liberally for an extra layer of flavour.

Banana Pikelets With Caramelised Pineapple

This tropical take on a classic will bring the hordes to the kitchen. Have yoghurt and extra pineapple on hand to serve.

Lime Curd With Brioche & Poached Rhubarb

This zesty, rhubarb-y dish works equally well for breakfast or dessert. Serve with a spoonful of creme fraiche.

Homemade Breakfast Tortillas

Wrap eggs and bacon in a homemade tortilla for easy weekend eating. Sliced avocado makes for a delicious addition.

Healthy Chocolate Smoothie Bowls

These good-for-you bowls are easy to make and delicious topped with muesli and a handful of fresh fruit.

Healthy chocolate smoothie bowl. Photo / Babiche Martens

Carrot, Apricot & Blueberry Loaf

This dairy-free loaf is packed with goodness. Make yours ahead of time and enjoy it with a cup of tea or coffee.

Sweet Spice & Buckwheat Pancakes

Stack your buckwheat pancakes with slices of banana, yoghurt, maple syrup and mint leaves, or indulge in whipped cream and melted chocolate.

Turkish eggs. Photo / Babiche Martens

Turkish Eggs

This throw-together breakfast tastes amazing and takes very little effort. All you need is one pan and a handful of everyday ingredients to create a hearty breakfast that also features plenty of vegetables. Serve with toasted bread and enjoy.

Croque Madame

This French sandwich is a cheese lover's dream, a carby masterpiece built with ham, mustard and topped with a fried egg. The recipe requires a few key good-quality ingredients — you can’t go without Dijon, ham and Gruyère cheese. Don’t be mean with the butter, the juicier the better. You could also try this croque monsieur recipe.

Al Brown's Smoked Kahawai Mishmash

There are no rules when it comes to what you throw in to this potato-based hash, but smoked kahawai, lemon juice and plenty of fresh herbs are a must. As far as accompaniments go, this dish is begging for poached eggs, and plenty of lemon halves for squeezing.

Brioche French Toast With Grilled Peaches

Nothing beats sitting outdoors with a strong cup of coffee and slicing through soft brioche alongside a scoop of coconut yoghurt and soft grilled peach. If you don’t have brioche any other thick chunky bread will suffice.

Eggs Benedict

Skip the cafe and create this favourite in your very own kitchen. It'll taste even better knowing you crafted the béarnaise sauce from scratch, plus you can easily customise the accompaniments — be it asparagus and salmon or spinach and bacon.

Green Matcha Smoothie

Kickstart your day with hit of green goodness from this dairy-free smoothie. The virtuous combination of banana, spinach, avocado, cucumber and almond milk will absolve you of last night's sins.

Vegan Open Omelettes With Cheese & Mushroom

Sick of skipping your favourite breakfast? This vegan recipe makes it easy to enjoy egg-free omelettes whenever you please. Slightly crisp around the edges but soft and pliable in the centre, these omelettes will set you up for the day.

Pancake With Bacon & Crispy Sage

Is there anything better than a warm stack of pancakes? This classic version sees them topped with fried banana, crispy bacon and plenty of maple syrup. Try adding fried sage for tasty savoury twist.

Oven-Roasted Mushrooms On Toast

Don't underestimate the pleasure you get from the simple things in life, like these tasty mushrooms. Grill with garlic and butter, then stack onto slices of toast with a dollop of cream and a sprinkle of chives. Easy as that.

Breakfast Tacos With Scrambled Eggs & Avocado

Tacos for breakfast? Why not! With eggs, avocado and a soft taco, this recipe is the perfect start to the day. Every bite of this colourful breakfast is full of flavour. Spice them up a bit with extra chilli if you are game.

Fennel, Pea & Ham Frittata With Cheese

Cheat your way to a delicious breakfast, brunch or lunch with this simple recipe. It’s easy to prepare using whatever’s in the fridge — it will take almost any vegetable. Serve with buttery, crusty bread and a dollop of your favourite chutney.

Green Smoothie Bowl

Cool down with one of these gloriously green smoothie bowls. Simply chuck everything in a blender, blitz and pour into a serving bowl. Enjoy once chilled for a refreshing start to the day.

Homemade Baked Beans With Rosti

Nothing beats homemade baked beans. Try making this recipe the day before to allow the flavours to develop — it's just the thing to have on hand after a big night. Serve with crispy fried rosti as an tasty alternative toast.

Cinnamon, Oat and Honey Waffles

In this recipe, the classic waffle gets a wholesome spin, using simple and nourishing ingredients that you can feel better about biting in to. Their natural sweetness comes from honey, vanilla bean and a touch of cinnamon.

Toasted Chocolate & Banana Brioche Sandwiches

Who said sandwiches had to be savoury? This version sees thick slices of brioche filled with bananas and dark chocolate, then fried until all melty and delicious. Dust with icing sugar and slice for sharing (or not).

Open Salmon, Grapefruit & Herb Omelette

Grapefruit in an omelette? Trust us, colour and delicious tang really works alongside the salmon, herbs and eggs to make this a standout treat. Serve with hot butter toast and aioli or mayo.