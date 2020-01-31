A light dusting of icing sugar is the perfect finishing touch. Photo / Babiche Martens

Heavenly Italian Plum Cake

This rustic cake is simply delicious served with rum-soaked raisins and a scoop of vanilla ice cream

By Angela Casley
Saturday Feb. 1, 2020

This dessert is a heavenly combination in which juicy plums are served in a light cake batter. I like to serve it with some extra rum-soaked raisins and a creamy vanilla ice cream, although, it is just as good on its own for afternoon tea.

ITALIAN PLUM CAKE RECIPE 
Serves 8-10

3 eggs
1 cup sugar
50g butter, melted
1 ½ cups flour
2 tsp baking powder
Zest of 1 lemon
Pinch of salt
½ cup raisins, optional, soaked in 2 Tbsp of rum
12 plums, stones removed
¼ cup demerara sugar
Yoghurt to serve
Icing sugar to dust

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Grease and line the base of a 20cm tin.

2. Beat the eggs and sugar until light and creamy with an electric beater. Add the butter and beat through.

3. Fold through the flour, baking powder, zest, salt and raisins.

4. Slice half of the plums thinly and fold through the mixture. Pour into the tin and spread evenly.

5. Keep the remaining plums in halves and arrange on the top of the cake. Some will sink a bit as it cooks but that is fine. Sprinkle with the demerara sugar. Place into the oven for 1 hour or until light and spongy to the touch. Cool in the tin.

6. Serve with a dollop of yoghurt and light dusting of icing sugar.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Oven-Poached Plums In Apple Juice

Poached plums and lush vanilla bean icecream prove to be the perfect partners in this speedy dessert recipe

Plum Frangipane Tart

Fresh plums find a home in this scrumptious frangipane tart

Plum & Almond Galette

Sweet juicy plums are the stars of this rustic French dessert

Cinnamon-Spiced Galette with Black Doris Plums Recipe

Try Eleanor Ozich's recipe for this rustic galette made with seasonal fruit - in this case, black doris plums

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Heavenly Italian Plum Cake

Plum & Apple Chutney

Toasted Macadamia Nut Milk With Cinnamon & Vanilla

Wholesome Apricot Oat Slice

Cauliflower, Courgette & Chickpea Bake

Green Falafels With Tahini & Lemon Yoghurt

Raw Brownies With Salted Caramel Nut Butter

Old-Fashioned Tomato & Onion 'Pie'

Green Tomato Tabbouleh

Roast Tomato Tartlets With Green Olives & Anchovies
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter