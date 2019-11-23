Herb Crumbed Lamb Cutlets With Bean & Halloumi Salad

Add a touch of the Mediterranean with fresh oregano, beautiful red tomatoes and olives. Coating the lamb ahead of time enhances the flavour and helps to keep the crumb on for cooking. Get really organised and crumb and freeze extra cutlets ready for round two later. Serve the lamb warm.

CRUMBED LAMB CUTLETS WITH BEAN & HALLOUMI SALAD RECIPE

Serves 4

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 cups fresh breadcrumbs

2 Tbsp chopped fresh oregano leaves

½ cup chopped parsley

2 eggs

8 lamb cutlets

¼ cup oil to cook

Salad

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup cannellini beans, drained

½ cup green olives, sliced

1 Tbsp balsamic

1 Tbsp olive oil

½ cup Italian parsley

Salt and pepper

100g halloumi, sliced

1. In a bowl combine the garlic, breadcrumbs, oregano and parsley. Whisk the eggs in another bowl. Dip the lamb cutlets into the egg, then cover with breadcrumbs. Place into the refrigerator until ready to cook.

2. Heat the oven to 200C. Heat the oil in an ovenproof tray. Add the cutlets cooking for 10 minutes each side, depending on the thickness, until golden and just cooked through.

3. For the salad combine the tomatoes, beans, olives, balsamic, oil and parsley in a bowl. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.

4. Heat a frying pan to a high heat. Cook the halloumi for 30 seconds each side.

5. To serve, place the salad on to a platter along with the halloumi and lamb cutlets.

