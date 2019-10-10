This flavourful compote is perfect enjoyed with crackers or on top of porridge. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Gluten-Free Herb & Seed Crackers With Ginger Rhubarb Compote

Try these delicious crackers with sweet topping for your next cheese platter

By Angela Casley
Friday Oct. 11, 2019

Serve these crackers with any of your favourite recipes or as a simple snack on their own. They are little taste sensations — and so simple to make. Blitz ingredients until well combined before rolling and cutting into circles or squares. 

HERB AND SEED CRACKERS
Makes 25

1 ½ cups sunflower seeds
¼ cup sesame seeds
½ cup pumpkin seeds
1 tsp brown sugar
1 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme
1 Tbsp chopped fresh oregano
2 tsp olive oil
¼ tsp salt
¼ cup water

1. Preheat oven to 170C.

2. Place the sunflower, sesame and pumpkin seeds on a baking tray. Toast for 10 minutes, then cool.

3. Into a food processor place the seeds, sugar, thyme, oregano, oil, salt and water, blitzing until well combined. Scrape down the side to get all the bits. Roll on to a piece of baking paper to ¼ cm.

4. Cut rounds 4cm diameter and place on to lined baking trays.

5. Place into the oven and bake for 20 minutes. Cool.

It's always a pleasure to cook with produce from the garden. For rhubarb the time is now, while it's lush and fresh and growing at a great rate. Here I have added a sweet and sour flavour to create a delicious compote. Serve with a cheese platter or add a spoonful on top of your porridge.

GINGER & RHUBARB COMPOTE
Makes 2 cups

¼ cup honey
1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger
1 Tbsp orange zest
1 Tbsp lemon zest
1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
¼ cup orange juice
Pinch salt
Pinch chilli
3 cups rhubarb, cut into 2cm pieces

1. Into a large pot place the honey, ginger, zests, vinegar, juice, salt and chilli bringing to a simmer.

2. Add the rhubarb and cook for 15 minutes until squishy and slightly thickened. Cool and store refrigerated for up to 10 days.

