Gluten-Free Herb & Seed Crackers With Ginger Rhubarb Compote
Try these delicious crackers with sweet topping for your next cheese platter
Serve these crackers with any of your favourite recipes or as a simple snack on their own. They are little taste sensations — and so simple to make. Blitz ingredients until well combined before rolling and cutting into circles or squares.
HERB AND SEED CRACKERS
Makes 25
1 ½ cups sunflower seeds
¼ cup sesame seeds
½ cup pumpkin seeds
1 tsp brown sugar
1 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme
1 Tbsp chopped fresh oregano
2 tsp olive oil
¼ tsp salt
¼ cup water
1. Preheat oven to 170C.
2. Place the sunflower, sesame and pumpkin seeds on a baking tray. Toast for 10 minutes, then cool.
3. Into a food processor place the seeds, sugar, thyme, oregano, oil, salt and water, blitzing until well combined. Scrape down the side to get all the bits. Roll on to a piece of baking paper to ¼ cm.
4. Cut rounds 4cm diameter and place on to lined baking trays.
5. Place into the oven and bake for 20 minutes. Cool.
It's always a pleasure to cook with produce from the garden. For rhubarb the time is now, while it's lush and fresh and growing at a great rate. Here I have added a sweet and sour flavour to create a delicious compote. Serve with a cheese platter or add a spoonful on top of your porridge.
GINGER & RHUBARB COMPOTE
Makes 2 cups
¼ cup honey
1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger
1 Tbsp orange zest
1 Tbsp lemon zest
1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
¼ cup orange juice
Pinch salt
Pinch chilli
3 cups rhubarb, cut into 2cm pieces
1. Into a large pot place the honey, ginger, zests, vinegar, juice, salt and chilli bringing to a simmer.
2. Add the rhubarb and cook for 15 minutes until squishy and slightly thickened. Cool and store refrigerated for up to 10 days.Share this: