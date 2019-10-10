Gluten-Free Herb & Seed Crackers With Ginger Rhubarb Compote

Serve these crackers with any of your favourite recipes or as a simple snack on their own. They are little taste sensations — and so simple to make. Blitz ingredients until well combined before rolling and cutting into circles or squares.

HERB AND SEED CRACKERS

Makes 25

1 ½ cups sunflower seeds

¼ cup sesame seeds

½ cup pumpkin seeds

1 tsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme

1 Tbsp chopped fresh oregano

2 tsp olive oil

¼ tsp salt

¼ cup water

1. Preheat oven to 170C.

2. Place the sunflower, sesame and pumpkin seeds on a baking tray. Toast for 10 minutes, then cool.

3. Into a food processor place the seeds, sugar, thyme, oregano, oil, salt and water, blitzing until well combined. Scrape down the side to get all the bits. Roll on to a piece of baking paper to ¼ cm.

4. Cut rounds 4cm diameter and place on to lined baking trays.

5. Place into the oven and bake for 20 minutes. Cool.

It's always a pleasure to cook with produce from the garden. For rhubarb the time is now, while it's lush and fresh and growing at a great rate. Here I have added a sweet and sour flavour to create a delicious compote. Serve with a cheese platter or add a spoonful on top of your porridge.

GINGER & RHUBARB COMPOTE

Makes 2 cups

¼ cup honey

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

1 Tbsp orange zest

1 Tbsp lemon zest

1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

¼ cup orange juice

Pinch salt

Pinch chilli

3 cups rhubarb, cut into 2cm pieces

1. Into a large pot place the honey, ginger, zests, vinegar, juice, salt and chilli bringing to a simmer.

2. Add the rhubarb and cook for 15 minutes until squishy and slightly thickened. Cool and store refrigerated for up to 10 days.

