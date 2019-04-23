Where To Spoil Mum With High Tea, Plus Other Food & Drink News

BOOK IN

Get involved with Organic Week Aotearoa which will highlight the benefits of organic over a weeklong programme of events, April 29-May 5. Highlights include a Britomart market day (April 29) with stalls sampling and selling organic products and produce from urban garden initiative O.M.G. An organic herb workshop at Waiheke Herbs on Waiheke, and a cycle tour visiting two urban gardens and the Kokako Coffee Roastery with an organic lunch. Visit Organicweek.co.nz

Chef William Mordido of pop-up restaurant Buko will serve Mother’s Day High Tea at Alberton House in Mt Albert. Using the chef’s signature Filipino flavours, the menu will put a modern spin on traditional British classics. Choose from two sittings (brunch at 11am or afternoon tea at 2.30pm) with sparkling rosé on arrival and a guided tour of Alberton House to finish, with a take-home gift. Tickets are $70 and 10 per cent of the profits will be donated to the Women’s Refuge. May 12, 100 Mt Albert Rd, Mt Albert. Book at Willmordido.com

The Hilton’s Bellini Bar is serving Mother’s Day high tea overlooking the Waitemata Harbour with delicious twists on traditional sweet and savoury snacks. All served with New Zealand grown and certified organic Zealong Tea, there are three menus to choose from with add-ons of cocktails or bubbles. $49-79 pp. Book at bellini@hilton.com or 09 978 2036

The Hunting Lodge will hero Kaipara Lamb in a one-off dining event. Photo / Supplied

The Hunting Lodge will celebrate nose-to-tail eating with local favourites Kaipara Lamb in a one-off dining event. The menu by chef Des Harris will highlight lamb, which is raised naturally, free-range and primarily grass-fed, and delivered as a whole animal to the restaurant to make the most of nontraditional cuts and to limit waste. Dinner will be matched with expert wine pairings from chief winemaker Pete Turner. $80 with $40 optional wine match. May 3, 6.30-9pm. 305-307 Waikoukou Valley Rd, Waimauku. Book at reservations@thehuntinglodge.com or 09 965 5024

Top chefs will cook for a cause at the Skycity Variety of Chefs in June. Photo / Supplied

Join acclaimed chefs Nic Watt of Masu and Jonathan Granada of Otium in Los Angeles as they ‘cook for a cause’ in the annual Skycity Variety of Chefs to raise money for disadvantaged Kiwi kids. The chefs will each serve courses over a delicious evening of entertainment and auction items. Proceeds from the event will go towards Variety’s Beds for Kids programme which provides Kiwi kids with their own bed and bedding. Friday June 21 at the SKYCITY Convention Centre. For tickets, visit Variety.org.nz

A new Auckland event is set to celebrate the region’s exciting winemaking scene all within easy reach of the central city. Running from June 13-23, Auckland Wine Week will offer the chance to explore wineries in Waiheke Island, west Auckland and Matakana at special events and cellar door tastings. The week will round out at the country’s biggest wine-tasting event Winetopia, taking place on the city’s waterfront June 14-15. Over 60 of the country’s top wineries will take part for tastings, talks and masterclasses led by New Zealand Master of Wine Bob Campbell and Australian wine writer Nick Stock. There will also be wine specials at participating retailers, restaurants and bars Auckland-wide. Visit AucklandWineWeek.co.nz

ON THE SHELF



New coconut yoghurt to dollop over breakfast and dessert. Photo / Supplied

We’ve been dolloping new Cathedral Cove Naturals Body Balance Coconut Yoghurts over fruit for brekkie or eating it straight of the jar. The texture is deliciously creamy compared to other coconut yoghurts, thanks to the inclusion of fibre and protein-rich chia. Available in two flavours, vanilla bean and chia and blueberry and chia, it's packed with prebiotics and probiotics, good fats from coconut cream, and is low in sugar. The yoghurts come in reusable 500g glass jars and are available at select supermarkets, Four Square, and healthy food and speciality stores. $11.50. Visit Eatwellbewell.co.nz

WineFriend has teamed up with stylish homeware retailer Father Rabbit for the ultimate Autumnal wine selection. Photo / Supplied

Now here’s a collection of wine to fall for, via personalised wine delivery service. WineFriend has teamed up with stylish homeware retailer Father Rabbit for the ultimate Autumnal selection. The case of six wines all from small local producers includes; Te Kano Estate Central Otago Pinot Gris 2018, Providore Luminaire Central Otago Blanc de Noir 2018, The Hunting Lodge Gisborne Marsanne Viognier 2017 Bronte Nelson Pinot Noir 2017, Cypress Hawke’s Bay Merlot 2016, and a ‘Wild Card’ Italian wine. $149 at Winefriend.co.nz

NEW OPENINGS

A new fried chicken joint has cropped up on Karangahape Rd. Free Bird has moved from its previous location in Massey to serve southern style fried dishes using free-range produce. The menu includes brioche bun burgers, buttermilk fried wings and tater tots. Dine-in or takeaway. 264 Karangahape Road