How To Make Homemade Blackberry, Lime & Ginger Cordial
Skip the supermarket and get sipping on your very own homemade cordial
To me, homemade cordials are a fabulous opportunity to create something vibrant, zippy and refreshing to drink. More often than not, we settle for the sugar-filled options from the supermarket, but why would you when you can make your very own prettier, fruit-filled version?
BLACKBERRY, LIME & GINGER CORDIAL RECIPE
Makes 2 cups (about 12 serves)
2 cups coconut sugar
2 cups water
2 cups blackberries, fresh or frozen
1½ cups lime juice
3 thumbs of ginger, finely sliced
1. Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a soft boil, and then simmer over low heat until reduced by half, about 20–25 minutes. Allow to cool, pour through a fine sieve, and transfer to a sterilised glass bottle.
2. To serve, pour 30-40ml in a glass, depending on the size, and then top with sparkling or still water, 2-3 ice cubes, slices of lime and a sprig of thyme.
