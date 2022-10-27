Photo / Babiche Martens

This Homemade Gnocchi With Asparagus & Blue Cheese Is All Decadence

The velvety sauce is made with just two ingredients

By Angela Casley
Friday Oct. 28, 2022

Homemade gnocchi is easy to make and once you master it, you’ll never need to buy the packaged products again. The fresher you make the gnocchi and the less handling the better. If you make it ahead of time, store covered on a well-floured tray to prevent it sticking.

HOMEMADE GNOCCHI WITH ASPARAGUS AND BLUE CHEESE RECIPE
Serves 4

500g potatoes, skin on
20g butter, melted
1 small egg
1 cup flour, plus extra for rolling
1 bunch asparagus, cut into 1cm pieces

Sauce
150g blue cheese
200ml cream
Salt and pepper to taste

1. Boil the potatoes in a large pot of salted water until completely soft. Cool long enough to be able to handle, then remove the skin and discard. Push the potato through a sieve into a large bowl. Add the melted butter and egg, combining gently.

2. Tip on to a generously floured bench, bringing together to form a ball. Cut it into four and roll each piece into a rope around 1 ½ cm thick. Cut every 2 cm with a knife. If the mixture becomes a bit sticky, keep adding more flour.

3. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cook the gnocchi for 3 or 4 minutes until they rise to the surface. Do this in a few batches. Add the asparagus to the gnocchi water and blanch for 3 or 4 minutes. Then drain.

4. For the sauce, warm the blue cheese and cream and in a small pot stirring until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

5. To serve, place gnocchi in pasta bowls. Add the asparagus and drizzle over the sauce.

 

 

