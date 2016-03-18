Hot Cross Buns from Ima Cuisine

Yael Schochat shares her famous hot cross buns recipe

Hot cross buns recipe from Ima Cuisine. Picture / Supplied
Friday March 18, 2016

HOT CROSS BUNS RECIPE
Makes 24

For the buns
120g fresh yeast
1 litre milk
350g honey
1.7kg flour
350g soft butter
6g freshly ground cinnamon
6g freshly ground nutmeg
2g ground cloves
800g currants
2 cups mixed peel

For the cross
130g cornflour
150g sugar
1 tsp salt
5 eggs
1 litre milk
1 vanilla bean (split and scraped)
70g butter

1. Mix the fresh yeast, milk, honey, flour and the soft butter in a bowl.

2. Tip dough onto a floured surface, knead and then leave to rise for one hour in a warm spot.

3. Once risen, add salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, currants and mixed peel, and lightly knead until evenly distributed.

4. Divide the dough into 24 and round into even buns, lay out on a lined baking tray and leave to prove for a further 30 minutes, until expanded.

5. For the cross, mix the cornflour, sugar, salt and eggs into a paste.

6. In a pot, bring the milk and vanilla bean to a boil, then add the butter and paste and continue to cook, whisking until thick.

7. Using a piping bag, pipe the cross mixture in straight lines across the risen buns.

8. Bake the buns at 180C for 25 minutes.

9. If desired, glaze with sugar syrup once out of the oven.

