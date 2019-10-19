Try serving this butter with grilled fish, fresh bread and slices of tomato. Photo / Babiche Martens

How To Make Flavoured Seaweed & Sesame Butter

Enjoy a dollop of umami flavour with this irresistible whipped seaweed and sesame butter

Sunday Oct. 20, 2019

A little twist on whipped butter, adding a simple burst of umami flavours. Whipping air into butter makes it a smooth, creamy texture for spreading and dolloping on to an array of others delicious eats. Try serving with warm focaccia.

SESAME & SEAWEED BUTTER RECIPE
Makes 1 cup

200g butter, softened
1/3 cup milk
½ tsp sesame oil
1 Tbsp roasted seaweed
1 Tbsp roasted sesame seeds

1. Beat the butter for 5 minutes on high then add the milk and sesame oil for a further 4 minutes until light and fluffy.

2. In a mortar and pestle grind the seaweed and sesame seeds to a fine powder. Add to the butter and beat through for 1 minute. Store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

