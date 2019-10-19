How To Make Flavoured Seaweed & Sesame Butter

A little twist on whipped butter, adding a simple burst of umami flavours. Whipping air into butter makes it a smooth, creamy texture for spreading and dolloping on to an array of others delicious eats. Try serving with warm focaccia.

SESAME & SEAWEED BUTTER RECIPE

Makes 1 cup

200g butter, softened

1/3 cup milk

½ tsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp roasted seaweed

1 Tbsp roasted sesame seeds

1. Beat the butter for 5 minutes on high then add the milk and sesame oil for a further 4 minutes until light and fluffy.

2. In a mortar and pestle grind the seaweed and sesame seeds to a fine powder. Add to the butter and beat through for 1 minute. Store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.