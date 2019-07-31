Ricotta is a wonderfully creamy addition to a range of sweet and savoury dishes. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

How To Make Homemade Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese

Embrace your inner artisan with this lush (and surprisingly easy) homemade ricotta

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday Aug. 1, 2019

If you haven’t made your own cheese at home before, ricotta is a wonderful place to start as it doesn’t require any fancy ingredients or equipment. I adore its gentle, milky texture dotted through a leafy green salad, or piled on top of toasted banana bread and drizzled with honey.

The best quality dairy will always give the best results, and so I encourage you to always choose organic and non-homogenised milk if the option is there.

WHOLE MILK RICOTTA RECIPE 

2 litres fresh whole milk (cow, sheep or goat)
1 tsp sea salt
80ml white vinegar
100ml filtered water
Muslin or cheesecloth

1. Place the milk in a large saucepan over low heat, and stir until the milk starts to steam, and reaches 90C. Do not allow it to boil. Remove from the heat, and stir in the salt, vinegar and filtered water.

2. Allow to rest for a few minutes, the milk should start to curdle and separate.

3. Place a sieve or colander on top of a bowl, then line with a large piece of muslin, allowing the edges to fall over the side. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the curds into the sieve, allowing the whey to drain while it cools.

4. Transfer the ricotta into an airtight container. Store in the fridge, and enjoy within three days.

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Fig & Ricotta French Toast With Honey

This breakfast is so lush it can easily pass for dessert

Lemon & Ricotta Cake

The texture and flavour of this simple cake will be the highlight of any high tea

Garlic, Leek and Ricotta Tart Recipe

Try this tasty recipe for garlic, leek and ricotta tart

Petite Kitchen's Recipe For Ricotta Gnocchi in Lemony Butter Sauce

Try this recipe for ricotta gnocchi in lemony butter sauce

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Orange & Ricotta Hotcakes With Honey

Baked Salmon With Fennel & Lemon Pasta

Poppy Seed & Grapefruit Syrup Cake

How To Make Homemade Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese

Our Most Delicious Mushroom Recipes For Any Occasion

Strawberry Croissant Bread & Butter Pudding

Chewy Pumpkin Seed & Cranberry Flapjacks

Soft & Sumptuous Baked Oatmeal With Raspberries

Rustic Date & Apple Galette

Warming Vegetarian Recipes To Try This Winter
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter