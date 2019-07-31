How To Make Homemade Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese

If you haven’t made your own cheese at home before, ricotta is a wonderful place to start as it doesn’t require any fancy ingredients or equipment. I adore its gentle, milky texture dotted through a leafy green salad, or piled on top of toasted banana bread and drizzled with honey.

The best quality dairy will always give the best results, and so I encourage you to always choose organic and non-homogenised milk if the option is there.

WHOLE MILK RICOTTA RECIPE

2 litres fresh whole milk (cow, sheep or goat)

1 tsp sea salt

80ml white vinegar

100ml filtered water

Muslin or cheesecloth

1. Place the milk in a large saucepan over low heat, and stir until the milk starts to steam, and reaches 90C. Do not allow it to boil. Remove from the heat, and stir in the salt, vinegar and filtered water.

2. Allow to rest for a few minutes, the milk should start to curdle and separate.

3. Place a sieve or colander on top of a bowl, then line with a large piece of muslin, allowing the edges to fall over the side. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the curds into the sieve, allowing the whey to drain while it cools.

4. Transfer the ricotta into an airtight container. Store in the fridge, and enjoy within three days.

Share this:

Print this page