How To Take The Humble Grilled Cheese Sandwich To The Next Level

The caramelised onion grilled cheese with miso butter from Raquel Pelzel's' Umami Bomb' cookbook. Photo / @raquelpelzel Instagram.

Grilled cheese is elemental. All you need is the right cheese (I like Gruyere or sharp cheddar), the right bread (I go for a soft sandwich bread), a little butter and a pan, and you're on the way to a quick, simple, satisfying meal. Or at least the main thrust of one, rounded out by good old tomato soup and/or a salad.

But you don't need a recipe for a plain grilled cheese sandwich, do you? What you need is a recipe that takes grilled cheese to the next level with just a couple of smart additions, like the ones Raquel Pelzel offers in her terrific new book, Umami Bomb. She focuses on ingredients that can add umami, the delectable fifth taste that's sometimes called savoury. But not just a touch of umami. As you can tell by the title, this is about a real punch of flavour, about vegetarian recipes that, as she says in the subtitle, "explode with flavour."

READ: Our Favourite Ways To Make A Meal With Miso

The umami-rich ingredients include aged cheeses, soy sauce, tomatoes, mushrooms, smoke, nutritional yeast and, in the case of these sandwiches, caramelised onions and miso.

I'm an avowed fan of all of the above, with such an affection for the last two on the list that I had little doubt about which recipe I'd pick from Pelzel's book. And I wasn't disappointed. It takes a bit of time to properly caramelise onions, of course, but after that, the recipe goes almost as quickly as a conventional grilled cheese: You just mix up the miso with butter and whole-grain mustard and slather that on the inside of the sandwiches, with plain butter on the outside for pan-frying. The result is as indulgent as you'd expect when eating grilled cheese for dinner (this is not health food by any means), but with a welcome tang and, of course, the "pow!" of umami in every bite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raquel Pelzel (@raquelpelzel) on Sep 4, 2019 at 5:59am PDT

CARAMELISED ONION GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICHES WITH MISO BUTTER RECIPE

Serves 2

These indulgent sandwiches get a nice tang from wholegrain mustard and a big hit of umami from the miso and the caramelised onions. Grilled cheese for dinner: Why not?

Ingredients

1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 large brown onion, thinly sliced

1/8 tsp flaky sea salt

1 Tbsp rice vinegar, preferably unseasoned

3 Tbsp unsalted butter, at room temperature (may substitute vegan butter), divided

2 tsp white or dark miso paste

1 Tbsp wholegrain mustard

4 slices good-quality sandwich bread

1 cup grated Gruyere cheese (may substitute vegan shredded cheese)

Cornichons for serving (optional)

1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and salt and cook, stirring often, until the onions start to soften and brown, 5 to 6 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are deeply browned and sticky, 30 to 45 minutes. Stir in the vinegar. Transfer the onions to a small bowl.

2. In a small bowl, mix 1 tablespoon butter with the miso paste and mustard. Spread one side of each bread slice with the miso butter. Spread the other sides with the remaining 2 tablespoons butter.

3. Return the skillet to medium-low heat. Place two of the bread slices, plain-buttered-side down, in the skillet. Divide the cheese and onions evenly between them and top with the other bread slices, plain-buttered-side up. (You want the miso butter on the inside of the sandwiches.) Cook until the bread is golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes. (Resist the urge to press the sandwich with a spatula.) Flip the sandwiches over and cook on the other side until the bread is golden brown and the cheese is melted, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to plates and serve with pickles, if desired.

Nutrition | Calories: 620; Total Fat: 45 g; Saturated Fat: 24 g; Cholesterol: 105 mg; Sodium: 960 mg; Carbohydrates: 33 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 7 g; Protein: 22 g.

• Adapted from 'Umami Bomb: 75 Vegetarian Recipes That Explode With Flavor' by Raquel Pelzel. Workman, 2019.