Hummus Lovers, We're Here For You With This Simple Side Dish
Trust in the marriage of chickpeas, broccoli and bocconcini
You will find black lentils in the organic range at your local supermarket or a specialty store. It is worth cooking them yourself as it takes just 25 minutes. Cook a batch and save some for another recipe.
HUMMUS, BLACK LENTILS AND MOZZARELLA RECIPE
Serves 4
Hummus
420g tin chickpeas, drained (keep ½ cup of the liquid)
¼ cup tahini
2 cloves garlic
1 Tbsp lemon zest
2 Tbsp lemon juice
Pinch chilli flakes
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 head broccoli, thinly sliced
1 cup cooked black lentils
1 cup bocconcini
Basil leaves, to serve
1. Firstly, make the hummus. Blend together the chickpeas and liquid until they are nice and mushy, scraping down the sides 2 or 3 times. Add the tahini, garlic, zest and juice, blending until very smooth. Add a pinch of chilli flakes and a tablespoon or two of very cold water for a really smooth consistency.
2. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the broccoli, cooking for 5-8 minutes, turning occasionally until golden and just cooked through. Season with salt and pepper. Toss through the black lentils.
3. To serve, spread the hummus generously on a serving platter. Top with the broccoli and lentils. Tear over the mozzarella. Sprinkle the basil leaves over and serve.Share this:
More Food & Drink
RESTAURANT REVIEWS
- Make A Booking For Milenta Immediately
- At Palmer Bar, You'll Find Beef Tartare With Onion Rings
- Inca Ponsonby Is One Of The Most Exciting New Places To Eat In Auckland
- Make Delightful Discoveries At Williams Eatery
- Daisy Chang Serves Good Food Made By Good People
- Sid At The French Cafe Serves Sculpture With A Twist
EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES
- Simple Ingredients Shine In This Mushroom & Courgette Salad
- Tarts Are Good. Tarts With Roast Pumpkin & Garlic Are Even Better
- Have This Salmon, Couscous & Broccoli Rice Bowl On Repeat
- This Crumbed Fish Toasted Sandwich With Pea Mash Is An Easy Lunch Idea
- Make The Most Of Your Pantry Staples With These Smart Recipes
- Easy Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Morning