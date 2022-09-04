Hummus Lovers, We're Here For You With This Simple Side Dish

You will find black lentils in the organic range at your local supermarket or a specialty store. It is worth cooking them yourself as it takes just 25 minutes. Cook a batch and save some for another recipe.

HUMMUS, BLACK LENTILS AND MOZZARELLA RECIPE

Serves 4

Hummus

420g tin chickpeas, drained (keep ½ cup of the liquid)

¼ cup tahini

2 cloves garlic

1 Tbsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Pinch chilli flakes

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 head broccoli, thinly sliced

1 cup cooked black lentils

1 cup bocconcini

Basil leaves, to serve

1. Firstly, make the hummus. Blend together the chickpeas and liquid until they are nice and mushy, scraping down the sides 2 or 3 times. Add the tahini, garlic, zest and juice, blending until very smooth. Add a pinch of chilli flakes and a tablespoon or two of very cold water for a really smooth consistency.

2. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the broccoli, cooking for 5-8 minutes, turning occasionally until golden and just cooked through. Season with salt and pepper. Toss through the black lentils.

3. To serve, spread the hummus generously on a serving platter. Top with the broccoli and lentils. Tear over the mozzarella. Sprinkle the basil leaves over and serve.

