Hummus Lovers, We're Here For You With This Simple Side Dish

Trust in the marriage of chickpeas, broccoli and bocconcini

By Angela Casley
Monday Sept. 5, 2022

You will find black lentils in the organic range at your local supermarket or a specialty store. It is worth cooking them yourself as it takes just 25 minutes. Cook a batch and save some for another recipe.

HUMMUS, BLACK LENTILS AND MOZZARELLA RECIPE
Serves 4

Hummus
420g tin chickpeas, drained (keep ½ cup of the liquid)
¼ cup tahini
2 cloves garlic
1 Tbsp lemon zest
2 Tbsp lemon juice
Pinch chilli flakes
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 head broccoli, thinly sliced
1 cup cooked black lentils
1 cup bocconcini
Basil leaves, to serve

1. Firstly, make the hummus. Blend together the chickpeas and liquid until they are nice and mushy, scraping down the sides 2 or 3 times. Add the tahini, garlic, zest and juice, blending until very smooth. Add a pinch of chilli flakes and a tablespoon or two of very cold water for a really smooth consistency.

2. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the broccoli, cooking for 5-8 minutes, turning occasionally until golden and just cooked through. Season with salt and pepper. Toss through the black lentils.

3. To serve, spread the hummus generously on a serving platter. Top with the broccoli and lentils. Tear over the mozzarella. Sprinkle the basil leaves over and serve.

