This dukkah recipe makes enough to have on hand for dipping in bread, sprinkling on a steak or finishing off a salad.

HUSKY BARBECUED CORN WITH DUKKAH BUTTER RECIPE

Makes 6

Dukkah

½ cup sesame seeds

¼ cup coriander seeds

1 Tbsp ground cumin

½ cup hazelnuts, toasted

¼ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper

Corn

50g butter, softened

2 Tbsp dukkah

6 corn cobs in their husks

1. Firstly, make the dukkah. Toast the sesame, coriander seeds and ground cumin in a frying pan. Grind together with the hazelnuts, salt and pepper. Store in a jar.

2. Combine 3 Tbsp of the dukkah mix with the softened butter.

3. Soak the corn in the sink or a bucket full of water for 15 minutes. Drain.

4. Preheat barbecue to medium heat. Place the corn, in the husks, on to the grill, turning every few minutes until cooked and slightly charred. Serve slathered with dukkah butter, with a good grind of salt and pepper to taste.

Share this:

Print this article