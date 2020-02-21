Serve slathered with dukkah butter, with a good grind of salt and pepper. Photo / Babiche Martens

Husky Barbecued Corn With Dukkah Butter

Put this season's sweet corn to good use with this elevated take on a summer favourite

By Angela Casley
Saturday Feb. 22, 2020

This dukkah recipe makes enough to have on hand for dipping in bread, sprinkling on a steak or finishing off a salad.

HUSKY BARBECUED CORN WITH DUKKAH BUTTER RECIPE
Makes 6

Dukkah
½ cup sesame seeds
¼ cup coriander seeds
1 Tbsp ground cumin
½ cup hazelnuts, toasted
¼ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper

Corn
50g butter, softened
2 Tbsp dukkah
6 corn cobs in their husks

1. Firstly, make the dukkah. Toast the sesame, coriander seeds and ground cumin in a frying pan. Grind together with the hazelnuts, salt and pepper. Store in a jar.

2. Combine 3 Tbsp of the dukkah mix with the softened butter.

3. Soak the corn in the sink or a bucket full of water for 15 minutes. Drain.

4. Preheat barbecue to medium heat. Place the corn, in the husks, on to the grill, turning every few minutes until cooked and slightly charred. Serve slathered with dukkah butter, with a good grind of salt and pepper to taste.

