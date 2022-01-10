A good-quality chicken stock is the key to this simple yet striking soup, made in 20 minutes

By Angela Casley

Enjoy this watercress soup hot or cold. Photo / Babiche Martens

This soup freezes well, making it ideal to whip out on any occasion. Try it hot with a dollop of yoghurt or iced as a refreshing starter. The watercress stalks add extra flavour, so don't throw them out.

ICED WATERCRESS SOUP RECIPE

Serves 4

2 Tbsp butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 medium potato, peeled and cubed

3 cups chicken stock

3 cups watercress

2 cups chopped spinach leaves

Pinch nutmeg

Salt and pepper, to taste

Crushed ice and watercress leaves, to serve

1. In a medium-sized pot melt the butter. Add the onion and garlic, stirring until the onion has softened. Add the potato and stock, bringing to a simmer for 10 minutes to soften. Add the watercress, spinach and pinch of nutmeg, cooking until the greens are wilted. Season to taste. Cool for 10 minutes.

2. Blitz the soup until completely smooth, then refrigerate until cold or when needed.

3. To serve, place some crushed ice into bowls. Pour over the soup and garnish with fresh watercress leaves.

This recipe was originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Three

