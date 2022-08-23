Photo / Babiche Martens

The Classic Marriage Of Soft Tacos & Filling Gets A Jackfruit Update

We love this vegetarian version, which yields a tender, flavourful filling and is a cinch to put together

By Angela Casley
Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022

The flavours develop over time so get the jackfruit made the day before if you can, then reheat. An avocado is a must, adding that wonderful, unique creamy texture. Don’t forget a good squeeze of lime.

JACKFRUIT TACOS RECIPE
Serves 4

2 x 400g tins jackfruit, drained
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 onion, finely cut
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 Tbsp cumin
2 tsp coriander
1 tsp each smoked paprika and ground paprika
1 green chilli, finely chopped
2 Tbsp tomato paste
1 Tbsp lemon zest
1 cup water
1 tsp salt
1 cup roughly chopped coriander
8 soft tacos
2 cups coleslaw, to serve
1 avocado, sliced

Dressing
½ cup sour cream
2 Tbsp chipotle sauce
2 tsp lime zest
Juice of ½ lime

1. Separate the core of the jackfruit from the softer parts to quicken the cooking process.

2. Heat the oil in a large pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking until softened. Stir through the jackfruit, cumin, coriander, paprika and chilli, cooking for 2 minutes. Add the tomato paste, zest, water and salt, and bring to a simmer for 40 minutes or until the jackfruit will shred easily with two forks. Add a little water if it looks dry. Once it is tender, stir through the coriander and season with salt and pepper.

3. For the dressing, combine the sour cream, chipotle, zest and juice.

4. To serve, toast the tacos or warm in the oven. Fill with slaw, avocado and jackfruit. Squeeze with extra lime and a dollop of dressing.

