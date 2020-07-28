Jamaican Jjerk paste with chicken broth. Photo / Babiche Martens

Jamaican Jerk Paste & Chicken Broth Recipe

For a hit of spice this Jamaican jerk paste will take your dish to the next level

By Angela Casley
Wednesday July 29, 2020

JAMAICAN JERK PASTE
Makes 1 cup

This jerk paste is quick and simple to make at home. The thyme mixed with chili and cayenne makes a spicy hit.

For children, you might like to ease off on the cayenne pepper the first time round to test the waters. Stir through soup, as I have today, or marinate chicken nibbles, fish or lamb cutlets.

2 spring onions, chopped
4 cloves garlic
1 green chilli, chopped
2cm fresh ginger, grated
4 stalks thyme, leaves removed
2 tsp brown sugar
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp cayenne pepper
2 tsp lemon juice
¼ cup olive oil

1. Place all of the ingredients in a blender and blitz until almost smooth. Store in an airtight container in the fridge. The paste will last for up to two weeks.

JERK CHICKEN BROTH
Serves 4

The key to any broth is making your own stock. Use a couple of chicken carcasses, just covered with water, and boil them with an array of hardy vegetables for at least one hour. Strain, discarding the bones and allow the stock to cool. Remove any fat from the top before using. You will never buy stock again!

3 cups good quality chicken stock
1 cup cubed kumara
1 cup red kidney beans
1 cup corn kernels
1 cup shredded chicken
2 Tbsp jerk paste
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
½ cup chopped coriander

1. For the broth, place the chicken stock into a large pot. Add the kumara and red kidney beans, bringing to a simmer until the kumara is just soft. Stir through the corn, shredded chicken, and 1 Tbsp of jerk paste. Season with salt and pepper.

2. To serve, sprinkle with coriander and a little extra jerk paste.

