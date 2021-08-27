Jamie Hogg-Wharekawa's Mixed Berry Spoon Cake

The Oyster Inn head chef's cake is so simple, and is perfect topped with vanilla icecream

Spoon this cake generously and dust with icing sugar. Photo / Supplied
Saturday Aug. 28, 2021

MIXED BERRY SPOON CAKE RECIPE

125g butter, melted
1 cup frozen and thawed berries
2/3 cup brown sugar
125ml whole milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking powder
Vanilla icecream, to serve

1. Set oven to 180C. Grease a 20cm baking dish with butter. Set aside.

2. In a bowl place the thawed berries and half the sugar and mix thoroughly until sugar is dissolved and the berries release their juices.

3. In a mixing bowl whisk together the butter, the remaining sugar, milk and salt and sift in the flour and baking powder. Whisk until just combined. Pour the batter into the baking dish and spread evenly.

4. Spoon berries over the top of the batter and place in the oven for 25 minutes.

5. The cake will be done when a skewer or small knife comes out clean in the center. Allow to cool for a few minutes before spooning into bowls. Serve with fresh mint from the garden and vanilla icecream.

 

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Lemon Syrup Semolina Cake With Greek Yoghurt

This gorgeously sticky, citrusy cake gets better with time

Vegan Carrot Cake Recipe

Try this beautiful vegan carrot cake with moreish ingredients

Gluten-Free Chocolate Orange Cake

If you weren't yet convinced that chocolate and orange are a match made in heaven, this cake is here to change your mind

Fresh Peach Madeira Cake

This peachy little number will go down a treat at your next sweet occasion

LOCKDOWN RECIPES

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

More Food & Drink

Pan-Fried Potatoes, Wild Mushrooms & Kale

5 Local Food Accounts Serving Up Delicious Inspiration On Instagram

Become Your Own Mixologist With These 3 Easy At-Home Cocktails

Meet Morgan Maw, The Entrepreneur Behind New Zealand's First Commercially Made Oat Milk

Pistachio Meringue Discs

Grilled Flounder With Burnt Sage Butter & Pea Risotto

Genuinely Enjoyable Recipes For Healthy, Feel-Good Eating
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter