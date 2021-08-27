Jamie Hogg-Wharekawa's Mixed Berry Spoon Cake

The Oyster Inn head chef's cake is so simple, and is perfect topped with vanilla icecream

MIXED BERRY SPOON CAKE RECIPE

125g butter, melted

1 cup frozen and thawed berries

2/3 cup brown sugar

125ml whole milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

Vanilla icecream, to serve

1. Set oven to 180C. Grease a 20cm baking dish with butter. Set aside.

2. In a bowl place the thawed berries and half the sugar and mix thoroughly until sugar is dissolved and the berries release their juices.

3. In a mixing bowl whisk together the butter, the remaining sugar, milk and salt and sift in the flour and baking powder. Whisk until just combined. Pour the batter into the baking dish and spread evenly.

4. Spoon berries over the top of the batter and place in the oven for 25 minutes.

5. The cake will be done when a skewer or small knife comes out clean in the center. Allow to cool for a few minutes before spooning into bowls. Serve with fresh mint from the garden and vanilla icecream.

