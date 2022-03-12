Janneke Philippi's Dutch Baby With Avocado, Mixed Leaves & Soldiers

Using just a few kitchen staples — eggs, flour and milk — you can make this impressive and airy pancake

Accompany this pancake with salad and freshly made soldiers. Photo / Supplied

[This pancake] rises enormously in the oven, but then immediately collapses. Don’t worry, that’s how it should be.

You can use all kinds of things in the batter to add flavour: from fresh herbs and spices to grated cheese.

DUTCH BABY WITH MIXED LEAVE AND SOLDIERS RECIPE

Serves 4

100g plain flour

4 eggs + 1 egg yolk

75ml milk

90ml olive oil

2 tsp white wine vinegar

2 tsp mustard

2 tsp honey

75ml extra-virgin olive oil

4 slices white bread

2 avocados

50g mesclun salad mix

1. Preheat the oven to 220C. Sprinkle the flour in a bowl. Break the whole eggs into the flour. Pour in the milk while whisking and beat until smooth and fluffy. Add salt and pepper to taste.

2. Pour 3 tablespoons of the olive oil into the baking dish or pan and swirl so that the bottom and side are covered with a layer of oil. Place in the preheated oven for 5 minutes to get piping hot.

3. Carefully remove the pan from the oven and pour in the batter. It will hiss for a moment due to the heat. Bake the Dutch baby for 20 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.

4. Combine the egg yolk, vinegar, mustard and honey in a cup. Pour in the extra virgin olive oil and puree with a stick blender into a smooth dressing. Add salt and pepper to taste.

5. Cut the bread into soldiers. Heat the remaining olive oil in a frying pan and fry the bread for 2-3 minutes each side until golden and crisp. Sprinkle the soldiers with a little salt.

6. Take the Dutch baby out of the oven and let it cool to lukewarm. Cut the avocados in half, pop out the stones, remove the skin. Slice the avocados. Arrange the lettuce and avocado over the Dutch baby. Drizzle with the dressing and serve with the soldiers.

Recipe extracted from Salad by Janneke Philippi, published by Smith Street Books, distributed by Thames & Hudson Australia, $45.

