Janneke Philippi's Roasted Fig Salad With Honey, Thyme Bacon & Roquefort Dressing

While the figs sizzle in the oven, fry some crispy bacon and make a warm cheese dressing

Enjoy this salad with a side of crispy nut bread. Photo / Supplied
Wednesday March 9, 2022

I find it hard to resist figs, but I am frequently disappointed: they are rarely well ripened, sweet and juicy. Roasting is the solution to mediocre figs. While the figs sizzle in the oven, I fry some crispy bacon and make a warm cheese dressing.

Mizuna (also known as Japanese mustard lettuce) has a peppery flavour, which works well here, but you can substitute rocket if necessary. In late summer, this salad is often served as a meal on our table, with crispy toasted nut bread on the side.

ROASTED FIG SALAD RECIPE
Serves 4

6 figs
3 Tbsp olive oil
1 red onion
100g smoked bacon
2 thyme sprigs
2 tsp honey
125g creme fraiche
50ml milk
100g Roquefort
75g mizuna or rocket

1. Preheat the oven to 220C. Cut the figs into quarters and place them on a baking tray. Drizzle the figs with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Roast for 10 minutes.

2. Chop the onion and cut the bacon into cubes.

3. Heat the remaining olive oil in a frying pan. Fry the bacon for 4 minutes until crisp. Pick the thyme leaves and add to the bacon along with the honey. Cook for 1 minute.

4. Warm the creme fraiche and milk in a saucepan over low heat. Crumble in the cheese and stir until smooth and melted.

5. Divide the mizuna or rocket among four plates. Arrange the figs on the salad leaves. Sprinkle with the onion and honey — thyme bacon. Spoon the warm cheese dressing over the salads and sprinkle with pepper to taste.

Recipe extracted from Salad by Janneke Philippi, published by Smith Street Books, distributed by Thames & Hudson Australia, $45.

Share this:

Discover

Prev
Next

View More

Nigel Slater's Chicken With Yuzu & Broccoli

An effortless, satisfying meal cooked in an addictively moreish yuzu-sesame sauce

Fig, Radicchio & Gorgonzola Salad

This 10-minute salad takes minimal time but offers a big taste reward

Korean Drumsticks With A Chickpea & Corn Salad

The barbecue, sweet-chilli marinade on these drumsticks makes this dish particularly special

Gnocchi With Eggplant, Squashed Tomatoes & Parmesan

Take the effort out of dinner time by using premade gnocchi to create this deliciously simple meal

SEASONAL RECIPES

More Food & Drink

A Brilliant, Refreshing Watermelon Smoothie To Cool Down With

Janneke Philippi's Roasted Fig Salad With Honey, Thyme Bacon & Roquefort Dressing

Eleanor Ozich's Tahini Granola With Apricots & Vanilla

Janneke Philippi's Couscous Salad With Roasted Sweet Potato & Artichoke

Eleanor Ozich's Incredibly Simple Recipe For Peanut Butter Granola Slice

How To Make Sweetcorn Ribs With A Zesty Chipotle Sauce

The Best Part About This Super-Quick Pea & Spinach Pasta Is That There Are No Rules
View More

EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter