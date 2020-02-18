World-Class Chef Josh Emett Is Waiheke Island Bistro The Oyster Inn's New Owner

The landmark eatery in Oneroa village is in store for a fresh new chapter

By Sarah Downs
World-class chef Josh Emett is the new owner of Waiheke restaurant The Oyster Inn. Photo / Jono Parker
Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020

The rumours have finally been confirmed: world-class chef Josh Emett is swapping weekend getaways for kitchen time on Waiheke as the new owner of award-winning restaurant The Oyster Inn.

With a Michelin-star resume guaranteed to make any venture as successful as his others — Ostro, Rata and the Madam Woo chain — the landmark eatery in Oneroa village is in store for a fresh new chapter.

“We often have visitors from overseas and Waiheke is a place we take them immediately,” says Josh. “We’ve celebrated lots of things over there and, funnily enough, most of those have been at The Oyster Inn.”

READ: New Opening: The Hyderabad Hotel Pop-Up Opens In Ponsonby

The restaurant and boutique hotel’s original owners Andrew Glenn and Jonathan Rutherfurd Best are good friends and first met Josh and his wife Helen while both couples were living in London. The pair returned home after a lengthy stint working in the city’s fashion and events industries and opened The Oyster Inn in 2012, which quickly became an institution on the island. They then sold to new owners in December 2017.

Josh is adamant about keeping their original vision of laidback luxury and relaxed bistro-style food.

“I’ve always loved the brand and what it was,” he says. “It’s just about getting back in there and making sure it retains its original identity. I’m going to spend a lot of time over there. I can’t wait to get stuck into the menu.”

This will, of course, feature oysters — prioritising local Te Matuku Oysters — on a seafood-focused menu. Expect fresh salads through summer, cured or raw fish dishes, and crowd favourites such as fish and chips.

READ: Meet The Food Truck Operators Shaking Up Waiheke Island's Dining Scene

Josh will also expand the wine menu.

“We really want to have some outstanding wines and Champagne as well . . . Champagne and oysters always go incredibly well together.”

This next big project means Josh and his family plan to stay in New Zealand longterm.

“We always get a bit of pang for New York or LA but I think for right now it’s about firmly putting down our roots in New Zealand,” he says. “To take on The Oyster Inn is a big step towards solidifying our life in the Auckland region.” 

• The Oyster Inn, 124 Ocean View Rd

Share this:

Discover

Prev
Next

View More

New Opening: Clay Is A New Bar Devoted To Natural Wine On K Rd

Natural wine fans rejoice. This Karangahape Rd newcomer is just the place to grab a bite and a glass of something good

Restaurant Review: Celeste Is Auckland's Best New Opening

Our dining out editor falls for the French charm and late-night verve of Karangahape Rd wine bar Celeste

Where To Find: Oysters & Champagne In Auckland

Tip, slide, neck it back or give it a little chew before swallowing – however you take your oysters, here’s where to get them i...

Gareth Stewart's Oysters Kilpatrick

Celebrate the start of the Bluff oyster season with this delicious recipe

Summer Entertaining

Summer Entertaining

Must Reads

More Food & Drink / The Latest

Chef Josh Emett Is The Oyster Inn's New Owner

Gucci Opens An Elegant New Rooftop Restaurant In Beverly Hills

Valentine's Day Dining, New Openings & More Food News To Snack On

New Opening: Clay Is A New Bar Devoted To Natural Wine On K Rd

These Pre-Made Cocktails Are Perfect For Lazy Entertainers

Why The Tennis Is The Place To Be This Summer

New Opening: Peach's Hot Chicken Opens In Panmure

Feast Under The Stars At This Must-Attend Vineyard Dinner Event

Baduzzi Hits The Road With A New Food Truck In Point Chevalier

The Jellyologist Has Released Recipe Kits So You Can Make Grown-Up Jelly At Home
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter