Kahawai Pate & Seed Crackers

Slather this decadent pate on homemade seed crackers for an effortless snack

By Angela Casley

We love this pate on toast, with fresh tomatoes, or spread across crackers. Photo / Babiche Martens

It is so great to see kahawai more readily available after being under-utilised for years. This delicious pate is perfect to take on a hike, served with simple seed crackers. It’s also great spread on toast and topped with fresh tomato and basil.

KAHAWAI PATE RECIPE

Makes 1 cup

200g smoked kahawai, bones removed

150g cream cheese

1 Tbsp lemon zest

¼ cup lemon juice

1 Tbsp chopped dill

Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Place the kahawai, cream cheese, lemon zest, juice and dill in a kitchen processor, blitzing until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Store in an airtight container and serve with seed crackers (see recipe, right)

SEED CRACKERS RECIPE

Makes 1 tray

½ cup each of pumpkin, sunflower, sesame seeds

¼ cup each of chia (black or white) and linseed

½ tsp salt

½ tsp fennel seeds

200ml water

1. Preheat oven to 170C. Line a 20 x 30cm baking tray with paper.

2. Place all the ingredients in a large bowl, then stir and leave to sit for 20 minutes. Spread evenly on the tray. Bake for 45 minutes or until dry and crispy. Check occasionally, turning tray in the oven for even cooking. Remove, cool, then break into rustic shapes. Store in an airtight container.

Originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Five

