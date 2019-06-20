Serving your karaage chicken with Japanese mayo is a must. Photo / Babiche Martens

Karaage Chicken (Japanese Fried Chicken)

You'll be in fried chicken heaven once you get your paws on this recipe

By Angela Casley
Friday June 21, 2019

I’ve recreated a popular street food favourite with this super-quick popcorn chicken, otherwise known as karaage chicken. It’s a must-try. The key is twice cooking the chicken to create the crisp outer coating. Velvety Japanese mayo, available from your local supermarket, is perfect to serve alongside this dish.

KARAAGE CHICKEN RECIPE
Serves 4

Ingredients
400g chicken thighs, cut in bite-sized pieces
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 Tbsp finely grated ginger
2 tsp soy sauce
1 tsp salt
1 tsp sesame oil
1 egg
¼ cup flour
¼ cup corn flour
Japanese mayo to serve
Lime wedges to squeeze
Coriander to sprinkle

1. Place the chicken pieces into a bowl with the garlic, ginger, soy, salt and sesame oil. Place into the fridge for at least 1 hour or overnight.

2. Add the egg to the mixture of chicken. Combine the flours in a separate bowl.

3. Heat 2cm of oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Dip the eggy chicken pieces in the flour then add to the oil in batches, cooking for a few minutes. Once the chicken is all done turn the heat up a notch.

4. Cook the chicken a second time until the outside is crisp and golden.

5. Serve hot with mayo, lime wedges and a sprinkle of coriander.

