Key Lime Pie With Quick Candied Limes

The first time I ate key lime pie was aptly on the Florida keys. They came in all shapes and sizes. A tart tin with a loose bottom will help make the removal simple. If you don’t have one, line the tin with baking paper so when it’s cold you can carefully lift it out.

KEY LIME PIE RECIPE

Serves 8



Ingredients

1 packet Hobnobs biscuits (300g)

100g butter, melted



Filling

4 egg yolks

1 tin condensed milk

200g sour cream

Zest and juice of 3 limes



Topping

½ cup sugar

1 cup water

1 lime, sliced thinly

1. Preheat oven to 170C.

2. Into a kitchen processor place the Hobnobs and blitz until they resemble bread crumbs. Add the butter, blitzing again to combine. Press the crumb in the base and sides of a 23cm tart tin using the back of a spoon. Place into the oven for 15 minutes, remove and cool until hardened.

3. For the filling, beat the egg yolks for 3 minutes. Add the condensed milk and sour cream beating until silky smooth. Add the lime zest and juice. Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes, then pour into your base. Place it back in the oven for 25 minutes or until just set. Remove and cool completely.

4. For the topping, place the sugar and water in a frying pan, heating until the sugar has dissolved. Add the lime slices and cook for 10 or 15 minutes until the liquid become syrupy and limes soft. Remove and cool the lime on baking paper.

5. To serve, remove the tart from the tin and decorate with limes.

