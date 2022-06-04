An Indulgent Kumara-Topped Fennel & Fish Pie

If the fennel bulbs are large, only use half, reserving the remainder to use in a saute or slow-cooked dish.

KUMARA-TOPPED FENNEL AND FISH PIE RECIPE

Serves 4

Topping

2 medium-sized kumara, peeled

20g butter

Freshly ground pepper

1 Tbsp oil

½ cup breadcrumbs

2 Tbsp chopped parsley

Filling

2 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp oil

2 spring onions, chopped

1 small bulb fennel, thinly sliced

1 small carrot, chopped small

¼ cup flour

1 ½ cups milk

¼ cup chopped dill

300g fresh hoki

100g smoked hoki

Salt and pepper, to taste

1. For the topping, boil the kumara in salted water for 15 minutes until very soft. Remove, drain and mash with the butter, adding a little pepper to taste.

2. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the breadcrumbs, cooking until crispy. Remove from the heat and stir through the parsley.

3. For the filling melt the butter and oil in a pot. Add the onion, fennel and carrot, cooking slowly, covered, until softened (around 10 minutes). Stir through the flour, cooking for 2 minutes. Add the milk, slowly bringing to a simmer until the sauce has thickened. Stir through the fish and dill. Pour the mixture into an ovenproof dish. Top with the kumara and sprinkle over the breadcrumbs.

4. Preheat an oven to 180C. Cook for 40 minutes until golden and bubbling.

