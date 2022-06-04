Serve this pie on its own or with a side salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

An Indulgent Kumara-Topped Fennel & Fish Pie

If you are feeling extra decadent, use half milk, half cream for a rich sauce

By Angela Casley
Sunday June 5, 2022

If the fennel bulbs are large, only use half, reserving the remainder to use in a saute or slow-cooked dish.

KUMARA-TOPPED FENNEL AND FISH PIE RECIPE
Serves 4

Topping
2 medium-sized kumara, peeled
20g butter
Freshly ground pepper
1 Tbsp oil
½ cup breadcrumbs
2 Tbsp chopped parsley

Filling
2 Tbsp butter
1 Tbsp oil
2 spring onions, chopped
1 small bulb fennel, thinly sliced
1 small carrot, chopped small
¼ cup flour
1 ½ cups milk
¼ cup chopped dill
300g fresh hoki
100g smoked hoki
Salt and pepper, to taste

1. For the topping, boil the kumara in salted water for 15 minutes until very soft. Remove, drain and mash with the butter, adding a little pepper to taste.

2. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the breadcrumbs, cooking until crispy. Remove from the heat and stir through the parsley.

3. For the filling melt the butter and oil in a pot. Add the onion, fennel and carrot, cooking slowly, covered, until softened (around 10 minutes). Stir through the flour, cooking for 2 minutes. Add the milk, slowly bringing to a simmer until the sauce has thickened. Stir through the fish and dill. Pour the mixture into an ovenproof dish. Top with the kumara and sprinkle over the breadcrumbs.

4. Preheat an oven to 180C. Cook for 40 minutes until golden and bubbling.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Slow-Cooked Lamb & Mushroom Pies To Make For Dinner Tonight

Comforting lamb and tender mushrooms combine in this hearty pie recipe

Cool Weather Calls For A Hearty Steak & Guinness Pie

Pair this rich, golden pie with generous spoonfuls of creamy mash and seasonal vegetables

Fish & Tomato Curry

Homemade curry paste and warming spices are the key to creating this comforting dish

Pan-Fried Fish With Fettuccini

Avoid midweek stress with this easy, delicious and healthy family favourite

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

More Food & Drink

This Lasagna Is Packed Full Of Cheese & Vegetables — Which Is To Say It's Delicious

Sweeten Your Day With This Coffee & Hazelnut Cake

Find Charming Charcuterie At Bar Martin

Have This Salmon, Couscous & Broccoli Rice Bowl On Repeat

A Satisfying Brussels Sprout & Cauliflower Salad With Miso Glaze

Rocket Cream Makes This Halloumi & Broccolini Salad A Stand-Out

This Pumpkin & Parsnip Soup With Olive Focaccia Will Make Any Day Cosier

Everyone Is A Winner At New Ponsonby Restaurant Lucky 8
View More

EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter