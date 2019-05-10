For a breakfast with a difference, try waffles dripping in maple syrup with seasonal stewed fruit and mascarpone. I’ve opted for stewed apples and feijoa which make a delightful match with the kumara waffles, but any poached fruit will work well.

KUMARA WAFFLES WITH POACHED FRUIT & MASCARPONE RECIPE

Makes 6

Ingredients

1 ½ cup flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¼ cup brown sugar

Pinch salt

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp ginger

2 eggs

1 cup milk

½ cup mashed orange kumara, cooled

To serve: Add poached fruit, mascarpone, maple syrup and chopped nuts

1. In a large bowl place the flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, salt, cinnamon and ginger.



2. In another bowl combine the eggs, milk and mashed kumara. Pour the wet into the dry and mix well to combine.



4. Preheat a waffle machine. Lightly grease with butter. Pour enough mixture in and coat well. Close and bake until golden brown. Remove and continue with the remaining mixture.



5. Serve with poached fruit, mascarpone, a drizzle of maple syrup and chopped nuts.

