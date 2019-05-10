Serve these waffles drizzled with plenty of maple syrup and your choice of stewed fruit. Photo / Babiche Martens

Kumara Waffles With Poached Fruit & Mascarpone

Try these kumara waffles for a deliciously different weekend breakfast

By Angela Casley
Saturday May 11, 2019

For a breakfast with a difference, try waffles dripping in maple syrup with seasonal stewed fruit and mascarpone. I’ve opted for stewed apples and feijoa which make a delightful match with the kumara waffles, but any poached fruit will work well.

KUMARA WAFFLES WITH POACHED FRUIT & MASCARPONE RECIPE 
Makes 6

Ingredients
1 ½ cup flour
2 tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
¼ cup brown sugar
Pinch salt
1 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp ginger
2 eggs
1 cup milk
½ cup mashed orange kumara, cooled
To serve: Add poached fruit, mascarpone, maple syrup and chopped nuts

1. In a large bowl place the flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, salt, cinnamon and ginger.

2. In another bowl combine the eggs, milk and mashed kumara. Pour the wet into the dry and mix well to combine.

4. Preheat a waffle machine. Lightly grease with butter. Pour enough mixture in and coat well. Close and bake until golden brown. Remove and continue with the remaining mixture.

5. Serve with poached fruit, mascarpone, a drizzle of maple syrup and chopped nuts.

