There are two ways to roast your eggplant: on the gas element or in a hot oven. The gas will give it a nice smoky flavour. If you don’t use all the hummus, leave a little in the fridge to add to a cheese platter or sandwich at a later date.

LAMB & FETA MEATBALLS WITH SMOKY EGGPLANT HUMMUS RECIPE

Serves 4

Ingredients

450g lamb mince

1 clove garlic

½ cup fresh breadcrumbs

½ cup chopped mint

100g crumbled feta

1 tsp dried oregano

1 egg yolk

¼ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper

1 Tbsp oil for cooking

Hummus

1 eggplant

420g tin chickpeas

¼ cup tahini

1 clove garlic

Zest of ½ lemon

¼ cup lemon juice

2 Tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste



To serve

2 cups rocket leaves

Lebanese breads for wrapping

½ cup pomegranate seeds

Yoghurt

1. For the meatballs, into a large bowl place the mince, garlic, breadcrumbs, mint, feta, oregano, egg yolk, salt and pepper, mix well. Roll into walnut-sized balls and set aside until ready to cook.

2. On a gas hob scorch the aubergine all over, turning for even cooking. The outside will blacken. Remove and allow to cool before scooping out the inside.

3. For the hummus, into a kitchen processor place the chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon zest, juice and olive oil. Add the cooled aubergine then blitz until well combined and smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

4. For cooking the meatballs, heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the balls, turning until cooked through.

5. To serve, spread some hummus on to a plate, add the meatballs and pomegranate. Serve with warm bread, rocket and a dollop of yoghurt.

