Winter Lamb & Split Pea Persian Stew

Slow-cooked split peas with an aromatic base of herbs and spices produce a flavourful Persian dish

By Angela Casley

Lamb and split pea Persian stew, best served with a side of fluffy couscous and green vegetables. Picture / Babiche Martens

I have been using a lot of split peas lately. Maybe because my cousin has just moved to Egypt and keeps sending snaps of delicious dishes that use them, like this Persian stew. Cook it slowly so it’s full of flavour, and then simply serve with couscous.

LAMB AND SPLIT PEA PERSIAN STEW

Serves 4

Ingredients

¼ cup olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 leek, sliced

1 tsp turmeric

½ tsp cinnamon

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp dried dill

500g cubed shoulder lamb

1 litre chicken stock

½ cup white wine

2 limes, halved

1 Tbsp chopped rosemary

100g yellow split peas

1 tsp each salt and freshly ground pepper

To serve, couscous and a green vegetable

1. Preheat oven to 160C.

2. In a large frying pan heat the oil to a medium heat. Add the onion and leek. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes to soften. Stir through the turmeric, cinnamon, coriander and dill until fragrant.

3. Turn up the heat a little and add the lamb, tossing around to get the flavours of the spices. Pour in the stock, wine and add the limes and rosemary. Cover and place into the oven for 1½ hours.

4. Then add the split peas, season with salt and pepper, then return to the oven for another hour or until the lamb is completely tender. Add a little extra seasoning if required.

5. Serve hot with fluffy couscous and a green vegetable.

Share this:

Print this page