Mini Leek, Bacon & Brie Pies

Who doesn’t like a good homemade pie? I like to bake my pastry blind for a crisp base, then add the flaky light puff on top. Sprinkle on the poppy seeds for a finishing touch.

LEEK, BACON & BRIE PIES RECIPE

Makes 6

Base Pastry

1 ½ cups plain flour

½ tsp poppy seeds

80g butter

1 egg

2 Tbsp cold water

Filling

20g butter

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 large leek, chopped into 1cm pieces

4 slices bacon, chopped

1 cup grated kumara

2 Tbsp flour

1 cup milk

Salt and pepper to taste

6 wedges brie

Top

1 sheet puff pastry

1 egg yolk, whisked with 2 tsp water

½ tsp poppy seeds

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. For the base, blitz together the flour, poppy seeds, butter, egg and water to form the dough. Roll on a lightly floured bench and cut rounds to fit 6 x 8cm muffin tins. Line with a little paper and uncooked rice and bake blind for 15 minutes.

3. To make the filling, melt the butter in a frying pan. Add the garlic, leek, bacon and k?mara cooking for 5-8 minutes to soften. Stir through the flour for 2 minutes.

4. Pour in the milk and cook until the sauce thickens. Season with salt and pepper. Allow the mixture to cool.

5. Place the filling into the empty cases pressing a wedge of brie into each one. Cut 6 tops from the puff pastry and seal to the bases with a little water on the edges.

6. Brush the tops with a little egg wash and sprinkle with poppy seeds. Bake for 20 minutes until puffed and golden.

