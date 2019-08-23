Kids and adults alike will adore these little pies. Photo / Babiche Martens

Mini Leek, Bacon & Brie Pies

For those craving comfort food, look no further than these delightful pies

By Angela Casley
Saturday Aug. 24, 2019

Who doesn’t like a good homemade pie? I like to bake my pastry blind for a crisp base, then add the flaky light puff on top. Sprinkle on the poppy seeds for a finishing touch.

LEEK, BACON & BRIE PIES RECIPE
Makes 6

Base Pastry
1 ½ cups plain flour
½ tsp poppy seeds
80g butter
1 egg
2 Tbsp cold water

Filling
20g butter
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 large leek, chopped into 1cm pieces
4 slices bacon, chopped
1 cup grated kumara
2 Tbsp flour
1 cup milk
Salt and pepper to taste
6 wedges brie

Top
1 sheet puff pastry
1 egg yolk, whisked with 2 tsp water
½ tsp poppy seeds

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. For the base, blitz together the flour, poppy seeds, butter, egg and water to form the dough. Roll on a lightly floured bench and cut rounds to fit 6 x 8cm muffin tins. Line with a little paper and uncooked rice and bake blind for 15 minutes.

3. To make the filling, melt the butter in a frying pan. Add the garlic, leek, bacon and k?mara cooking for 5-8 minutes to soften. Stir through the flour for 2 minutes.

4. Pour in the milk and cook until the sauce thickens. Season with salt and pepper. Allow the mixture to cool.

5. Place the filling into the empty cases pressing a wedge of brie into each one. Cut 6 tops from the puff pastry and seal to the bases with a little water on the edges.

6. Brush the tops with a little egg wash and sprinkle with poppy seeds. Bake for 20 minutes until puffed and golden.

 

