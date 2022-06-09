This Leek & Chicken Broth Is A Soup For The Soul

The joy of soup is tossing everything into one large pot and letting it simmer away until all the ingredients are cooked and tender. This soup is guaranteed to cleanse the body. If you can get fresh tarragon, great; if not, dried is fine.

LEEK AND CHICKEN BROTH RECIPE

Serves 4

20g butter

1 leek, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

4 boneless chicken thighs

1 cup cubed kumara

Zest of 1 lemon

1/3 cup tarragon leaves

1 ½ litres chicken stock

2-3 cups shredded cabbage

1. Melt the butter in a large pot. Add the leek and garlic, cooking slowly for 10 minutes to soften. Add the chicken, kumara, zest, tarragon and stock, bringing to a simmer for 40 minutes.

2. Remove the chicken from the pot and shred the meat using two forks.

3. Add the cabbage and shredded chicken to the pot and cook for a further 8 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Serve hot.

