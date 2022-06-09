Have this broth with toast or pita. Photo / Babiche Martens

This Leek & Chicken Broth Is A Soup For The Soul

A nourishing winter soup filled with kumara, leek, cabbage and tarragon

By Angela Casley
Friday June 10, 2022

The joy of soup is tossing everything into one large pot and letting it simmer away until all the ingredients are cooked and tender. This soup is guaranteed to cleanse the body. If you can get fresh tarragon, great; if not, dried is fine.

LEEK AND CHICKEN BROTH RECIPE
Serves 4

20g butter
1 leek, chopped
3 cloves garlic, chopped
4 boneless chicken thighs
1 cup cubed kumara
Zest of 1 lemon
1/3 cup tarragon leaves
1 ½ litres chicken stock
2-3 cups shredded cabbage

1. Melt the butter in a large pot. Add the leek and garlic, cooking slowly for 10 minutes to soften. Add the chicken, kumara, zest, tarragon and stock, bringing to a simmer for 40 minutes.

2. Remove the chicken from the pot and shred the meat using two forks.

3. Add the cabbage and shredded chicken to the pot and cook for a further 8 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Serve hot.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

This Pumpkin & Parsnip Soup With Olive Focaccia Will Make Any Day Cosier

Chipotle peppers and paprika make all the difference in this flavourful, smooth, soul-nourishing soup

Onslow Head Chef Glen File's Roast Chicken Soup

A hearty, soothing soup for the soul, courtesy of a top chef

Spicy Roast Butternut Soup

A dash of chilli brings welcome heat to this classic soup paired with homemade roti

Vegetable-Packed Pea & Ham Soup

A chunky, fortifying, deeply warming soup you'll be craving on cool days

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

More Food & Drink

This Leek & Chicken Broth Is A Soup For The Soul

A Decadent Honey & Thyme Ice Cream With Figs

This Tuna Tartare With Smoked Egg Yolk Looks Impressive, But Is Really Easy

How Do You Sustainably Power A Vineyard?

An Indulgent Kumara-Topped Fennel & Fish Pie

A Simple Pan-Fried Flounder Recipe With Lemon & Capers

Spice Up Your Life With These Warming Curry Recipes

This Sausage & Herb Plait Is Easier To Make Than It Looks
View More

EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter