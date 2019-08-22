This combination of flavours is an absolute winner on a cold night; with the chicken falling off the bone after being cooked slowly. Fresh tarragon is hard to find at this time of year, but dry is perfect for this dish.

LEEK, MUSHROOM & CHICKEN FRICASSEE RECIPE

Serves 4

50g butter

1 large leek, sliced

1 garlic clove, crushed

5 chicken thighs, bone in

200g mushrooms, halved

½ tsp dried tarragon

2 Tbsp flour

1 ½ cups white wine

½ cup chicken stock

Salt and freshly ground pepper

½ cup chopped parsley

1. Melt the butter in a large heavy-based pot. Add the leek and garlic, cooking slowly to soften for 10 minutes. Remove from the pot. Sear the chicken on all sides to lightly brown in the pot and then return the leeks and add the mushrooms, tarragon and flour. Cook for a couple of minutes.

2. Pour in the wine and stock bringing to a simmer. Cover and continue to cook over a low heat for 30-40 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Stir through the parsley and serve with hot rice.

