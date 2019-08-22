Serve this fricassee with hot rice. Photo / Babiche Martens

Leek, Mushroom & Chicken Fricassee

Try your hand at creating this comforting, creamy French stew

By Angela Casley
Friday Aug. 23, 2019

This combination of flavours is an absolute winner on a cold night; with the chicken falling off the bone after being cooked slowly. Fresh tarragon is hard to find at this time of year, but dry is perfect for this dish.

LEEK, MUSHROOM & CHICKEN FRICASSEE RECIPE
Serves 4

50g butter
1 large leek, sliced
1 garlic clove, crushed
5 chicken thighs, bone in
200g mushrooms, halved
½ tsp dried tarragon
2 Tbsp flour
1 ½ cups white wine
½ cup chicken stock
Salt and freshly ground pepper
½ cup chopped parsley

1. Melt the butter in a large heavy-based pot. Add the leek and garlic, cooking slowly to soften for 10 minutes. Remove from the pot. Sear the chicken on all sides to lightly brown in the pot and then return the leeks and add the mushrooms, tarragon and flour. Cook for a couple of minutes.

2. Pour in the wine and stock bringing to a simmer. Cover and continue to cook over a low heat for 30-40 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Stir through the parsley and serve with hot rice.

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Classic Cock-A-Leekie Soup

Homemade stock makes all the difference when creating this Scottish favourite

Chicken With Lemon, Mustard & Honey Sauce

Love lemon chicken? This recipe is a must-try

Hearty Chicken & Vegetable Soup

This recipe shows just how good a simple soup can be

Beef Goulash Recipe

When this beef goulash is cooked to succulent perfection, you'll enjoy its array of flavours

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Leek, Mushroom & Chicken Fricassee

Braised Beef Potato Top Pie With Red Wine, Basil & Paprika

Get Baking With These Banana Cake & Bread Recipes

Mediterranean Vegetable Tarte Tatin

Cinnamon & Walnut Brioche Scrolls

Croque Madame

Stuffed Mini Peppers With Ricotta & Pancetta

Warm Apple Cider With Honey & Spices

Crispy Potatoes & Chorizo With Spicy Brava Sauce

Portuguese Custard Tarts
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter