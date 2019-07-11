Creamy Leek, Potato & White Bean Soup
This easy, economical soup is pure comfort on chilly evenings
Grab a leek, then whip this soup up with a few basics from your pantry. Creamy and delicious, it is perfect to warm you through on chilly winter days. Don’t forget to pack a container full for a work lunch, accompanied by a fresh crusty roll.
CREAMY LEEK, POTATO & WHITE BEAN SOUP RECIPE
Serves 4
Ingredients
25g butter
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 leek, sliced thinly
2 cloves garlic, crushed
2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
600ml chicken stock
420g tin white beans, drained
1 Tbsp fresh thyme
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
1. In a large pot heat the butter and oil. Add the leek and garlic, cover and cook for 5-8 minutes until soft. Add potatoes, chicken stock, beans and thyme. Bring to a simmer for 20 minutes until the potatoes are soft. Set aside a few cooked beans for garnish.
2. Remove from the heat, cool for 10 minutes before blending until smooth.