What Can I Cook With Leeks? Here Are The Best Recipes To Try

Mini Leek, Bacon & Brie Pies

Who doesn’t like a good homemade pie? Kids and adults alike will adore these little pies, cooked in muffin tins to create the perfect savoury pastries for sharing.

Classic Cock-A-Leekie Soup

Homemade stock makes all the difference when creating this Scottish favourite — filled with leeks, tender chicken and prunes. Serve with hot buttery toast for the ideal comforting dish.

Leek, Mushroom & Chicken Fricassee

Try your hand at creating this creamy French stew. The combination of flavours is an absolute winner on cooler nights; with the chicken falling off the bone after being cooked slowly.

Slow-Roasted Pork Belly with Apple, Leek & Fennel

Most cooks have one particular recipe they're the most proud of, and this slow-roasted pork belly will be yours. It's cooked in a meltingly delicious sauce of white wine, stock, leek and apple, and the meat is pleasingly tender and simply falls apart when eaten.

Slow-Cooker Lamb Shoulder On A Bed Of Leeks. Photo / Babiche Martens

Slow-Cooker Lamb Shoulder On A Bed Of Leeks

Pop on the crock pot and take all the credit for this meltingly tender lamb. You'll arrive home to wonderful smells and dinner almost ready to serve. Enjoy with mashed potatoes and a side salad if you like.

Roast Lamb Rump With Leek & Butter Beans

This roast lamb sounds fancy, but really is so simple to whip up on a weeknight. Soft leeks and butter beans add delicious flavour, as does the sundried tomato dressing.

Baked Leeks with Prosciutto & Ciabatta Crumble. Photo / Babiche Martens

Baked Leeks with Prosciutto & Ciabatta Crumble

Quit using leeks as a base to your dish and make them the hero ingredient. This recipe sees them paired with white sauce, a sprinkle of parmesan, ciabatta croutons and prosciutto and baked until bubbling and golden.

Chilli Crumb Leeks with Artichoke Crisps

For this tasty leek dish, try and find baby leeks. Otherwise, use large ones cut into rounds or lengthways pieces. The crispy Jerusalem artichokes and sourdough breadcrumbs add a unique finishing flavour and texture.

Gareth Stewart's Leek & Potato Soup. Photo / Babiche Martens

Gareth Stewart's Leek & Potato Soup

Celebrity chef Gareth Stewart shares his mum's classic leek and potato soup recipe. Chunky and rustic, it's a must served with lots of grated cheese on top and a warm scone for dipping.

Garlic, Leek & Ricotta Tart

The ricotta with a hint of garlic, combined with the flavour of the leeks is delicious. Simply serve with a salad or with some new potatoes and crusty bread. Trim only the very coarse ends from your leeks to avoid waste.