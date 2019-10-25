Serve this cake topped with fresh berries. Photo / Babiche Martens

Apple Sponge Cake With Lemon Curd Cream

When it comes to classic baking, nothing beats a good sponge cake

By Angela Casley
Saturday Oct. 26, 2019

Combine this cake with care to create a light-as-air sponge perfect for afternoon tea. To make it a little more special, add cherries or strawberries to the centre and you are bound to impress.

LEMON & APPLE SPONGE CAKE RECIPE
Serves 8-10

200g butter, softened
200g caster sugar
4 eggs
200g self-raising flour
2 medium apples, grated
1 Tbsp lemon zest
1 Tbsp lemon juice
Berries, to decorate

Filling
150ml cream, lightly whipped
50g creme fraiche
½ cup lemon curd
Icing sugar, to dust

1. Preheat oven to 170C and line a 23cm tin with baking paper.

2. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. While beating slowly add the eggs one at a time. Fold through the flour, apple, lemon zest and juice.

3. Spread the mixture evenly into your tin. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the cake is light to the touch. Remove and cool completely.

4. To serve, slice the cake in half and place the base on to a serving plate. Fold the cream, creme fraiche and lemon curd together and spread over the cake then place the top on.

5. Dust with icing sugar and serve topped with fresh strawberries.

